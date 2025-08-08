Tariffs on EU imports could result in 25,000 job losses in US, Trump is told

Irish whiskey exports to the US will be subject to Donald Trump's 15 per cent tariff. Photograph: iStock

The imposition of 15 per cent tariffs on EU imports of wine and spirits would result in “more than 25,000 American job losses and nearly $2 billion in lost sales”, a coalition of US trade associations has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

With the 15 per cent tariff now in place what impact will it have on Irish businesses? Many exporters were tight-lipped this week but one saw it as good for beef exports and the tariff on Kerrygold butter will actually reduce. Paul Colgan rounds up views on both sides of the Atlantic on the impact of this higher tariff.

State training agency Solas is facing legal action from a number of companies who argue that it is breaking competition law by offering its own safe pass courses to builders. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Terry Hughes owns a company that is Ireland’s biggest cash manager, with ambitions to grow in other markets. He’s achieved this in spite of enduring 200 armed robberies, a tiger kidnapping and his bank loans being called in post the 2008 crash. Colin Gleeson has the details of Hughes’ story.

Irish employee benefits platform Kota has unveiled a pension platform to help employers deal with the upcoming introduction of auto-enrolment pensions. Ciara O’Brien reports.

An Post said it could be midday today before it can resolve an error that is holding up direct debit payments for some of its near 90,000 current account customers. Ian Curran has the details.

The new owners of the five-star Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin will begin a €50 million upgrade of the property from late October, to refresh 226 bedrooms there. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

The Financial Services Union has instructed its members at Bank of Ireland to continue with their current working practices in a dispute with the lender over changes to hybrid working arrangements that are due to take effect in September. Emmet Malone reports on the row.

