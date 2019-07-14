Man (40s) dies in motorcycle crash in Co Cork

A man aged in his 40s has died following a motorcycle crash in Cork.

The incident occurred shortly after 5pm on Sunday when his vehicle went off the R619 at Kilpadder South, Dromahane and collided with a ditch.

The alarm was raised by passing motorists, gardaí said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Gardaí are now conducting a full investigation into the incident and have requested any witnesses to come forward.

The scene was attended by the Mallow Roads Policing Unit an examined by forensic collision investigators. The bike was also removed for further examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station at (022) 31450 or via the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.