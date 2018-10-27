Counting under way in presidential election

Counting of the presidential election vote is under way in centres across the country.

Count centre staff began opening the ballot boxes at 9am this morning, sorting the presidential ballots from the blasphemy referendum ballots.

An Ipsos MRBI exit poll for The Irish Times on Friday night showed Michael D Higgins is set to be easily re-elected President of Ireland, despite a strong showing for the Independent candidate Peter Casey.

The poll projects that Mr Higgins will win 56 per cent of the vote, comfortably enough to win the election on the first count.

But turnout was expected to be low, reflecting a lack of public enthusiasm for the contest that was evident throughout the campaign.

The poll was conducted among 4,365 respondents outside 160 polling stations across the country on Friday, and its accuracy is estimated at +/-1.5 per cent.

Mr Casey, whose campaign was marked by criticisms of Travellers and their separate ethnic status, surged ahead of all the other challengers to finish with 21 per cent of the vote, the poll predicts.

On Saturday morning, Mr Casey denied he stoked anti-Traveller feeling during the campaign.

“I simply brought to the fore something that was there already,” he told the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

Before the campaign began he had “absolutely no idea there was this issue” over his comments on Travellers and housing.

“You have to remember I left Ireland before you were born” he said to Irish Examiner journalist Daniel McConnell.

Seán Gallagher, who won half a million votes in 2011, failed to make any headway according to the poll which predicts he will finish with just 7 per cent of the vote - some 22 percentage points less than his 2011 share of the vote, when he won 29 per cent.

According to the exit poll, Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada won 8 per cent of the vote, Pieta House founder and Senator Joan Freeman won 6 per cent, while Independent candidate Gavin Duffy flopped completely, ending a miserable campaign with just 2 per cent of the vote.

Cork

In Cork city, the turnout was low relative to general elections with the estimated turnout in Cork North Central reaching just 40 per cent while neighbouring Cork South Central managed a marginally better 46 per cent

Early tallies from Cork North Central suggested Mr Higgins set to romp home with two boxes from Boherboy Road in the largely working class suburb of Mayfield putting him well ahead.

In one box, after just 15 minutes of sorting, Mr Higgins had received 80 votes while in a neighbouring box from the same polling station, he got 75 votes - more than all his rivals put together.

However, the strong showing of Mr Casey was also notable as he garnered 40 votes in box and 33 in a second box putting him well clear of the other runners in the race.

Ms Ní Riada had taken 25 votes in one box but just 11 in another while Mr Gallagher, Ms Freeman and Mr Duffy had all managed just single figure votes in the very early tally.

Blasphemy

Counting for the blasphemy referendum will commence once a winner has been declared in the presidential election.

The referendum to delete the reference to blasphemy in the Constitution was, as expected, overwhelmingly passed, with the exit poll predicting that 69 per cent of voters have backed the proposal, while 31 per cent have voted to retain the blasphemy provision.

Younger voters overwhelmingly backed deletion, while older voters were much more evenly split, with 48 per cent voting to retain the constitutional article as it currently stands.