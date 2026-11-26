EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen at the informal meeting of EU housing ministers in Dublin Castle on Thursday. Photo: Ronan McGreevy/The Irish Times

Finland’s approach to tackling homelessness is something other countries should emulate, the EU commissioner for housing has suggested.

Dan Jørgensen said Finland’s “housing first” approach was a model of how homelessness can be dealt with by other member states of the EU.

Forty years ago, Finland had one of the worst homelessness records in Europe for its size, with 20,000 people living on the streets out of a population of just under five million.

The figure is currently at 4,500 (out of a population of 5.65 million), having fallen to as low as 3,500 in 2023.

Ireland – with 5.5 million people – has a similar population to Finland and currently has more than 17,500 homeless people.

Europe’s housing ministers met in Dublin on Thursday as part of the Irish presidency of the EU.

Jørgensen, who is Danish, told a press conference after a plenary hearing on homelessness that Finland’s policy was that people are given housing first and have other issues addressed afterwards.

“Many countries are using [that model] now. It means that ... people are the centre of the solution. Homelessness is often not the only problem that people who are homeless are dealing with,” he said.

“We need a holistic solution. There is no one size fits all solution, but I think Finland and other countries, we should learn from them.”

Jørgensen acknowledged that it was “highly unlikely” that the EU will meet commitments made in Lisbon in 2021 that homelessness across the EU would be eliminated by 2030.

“Even though more should have been done in the past, it does not mean we should give up on our goal, but we must keep putting it on the agenda,” he said.

“There is no doubt that we are in a serious housing crisis in Europe. There is no member state that is not challenged when it comes to housing.”

Minister for Housing James Browne chaired a meeting of the European Platform on Combatting Homelessness (Epoch), bringing together ministers and policy experts from across Europe.

“Housing delivery and affordability is directly connected to homelessness, housing exclusion and precarity,” he said.

Irish homelessness figures for September, released on Friday November 13th, showed a record 18,065 people homeless including 5,897 children.

Browne said the delayed data release was as a result of the public service work to rule.

Browne said the most effective measure to tackle homelessness was increasing supply which would also bring down rents and housing prices.

He said there had been an increase in housing commencements this year, and last year saw the largest number of social homes, more than 9,000, built in a single year in the State.

He anticipated that record will be broken this year.