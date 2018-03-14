Flooding in Cork and Dublin after day of rain

Dublin’s river Dodder burst its banks on Wednesday evening leaving a portion of the Dodder Road Lower impassable.

Dublin City Council used its Twitter account to alert people to avoid the river at Orwell Road, as the fire brigade attended the scene.

It is understood steps are being taken to close off the Dodder Road Lower ahead of a high tide at 10pm. Gardaí are attending.

Earlier, concerns were mounting locally over the height of the water. One person tweeted that the flood protection gates on the path near Marian College had been left open.

Labour Senator and local resident Kevin Humphreys later said the council was closing the gates.

Met Éireann’s’s rainfall warning covering counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford is valid until midnight on Wednesday and warns of some localised flooding.

Cork County Council has confirmed there was flooding on the Park Road in the town around 7pm and while the council was confident there would be no flooding to properties or businesses, the road is likely to remain closed until Thursday evening.

Further down the Blackwater valley, gardaí in Fermoy were reporting flooding on the main N72, Fermoy to Tallow Road near Kilmagner School and they advised motorists to avoid the area as the road was dangerous due to potholes and flood damage.

Kilkenny County Council has said it is monitoring river levels following heavy rain.

It warned that water levels on the river Barrow at Graiguenamanagh indicated that flooding could occur on Wednesday evening.

Levels on the river Nore are also being monitored with the Thomastown and Inistioge areas also at risk, it said.

Gardaí in Co Wicklow said there was some flooding at Dargle Road Lower in Bray town and that conditions were again deteriorating on Wednesday night.

The AA said excess surface water has been causing problems for road users in counties Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.