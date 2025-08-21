Man charged over having child sex abuse animation images

Finley Bowd (21) was arrested at Dublin Airport and charged with having anime child sex abuse images while travelling to Comicon in New York. Photograph: Tom Tuite

A young man travelling to a comic book convention in the United States was stopped by Homeland Security at Dublin Airport and found with child sex abuse animation images, a court has heard.

Finley Bowd (21), of Harbour View Close, Brixham, Devon, England, was arrested at Terminal 2 on Wednesday.

He appeared before Judge John Brennan at Dublin District Court on Thursday, when Detective Garda Rebecca Doyle said he made “no reply” when charged with two offences under section 6.1 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

The shop cashier, who had been travelling to New York for a Comic Con event, was arrested and had his phone seized. He is accused of possessing anime images of child sexual abuse and having category-three child pornography anime images.

The judge noted the involvement of Homeland Security, the US federal agency.

The accused has not yet formally entered a plea and was remanded on €400 bail to appear again on November 6th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Initially objecting to bail because the accused was a UK national and allegedly a flight risk, Det Garda Doyle agreed to bail terms following exchanges with defence barrister Paddy Flynn.

Det Garda Doyle agreed with him that his client was making his way to a flight to New York and there was a “random stop” at Terminal 2.

The detective also accepted that Mr Bowd was co-operative. Contact has been made with a family member, and gardaí made enquiries with the UK, establishing he has not come to police attention.

Mr Flynn said his client’s mother would provide support, and he could be reached on her phone. The barrister said the accused would return to Ireland for court dates.

Mr Flynn said the case involves “difficult charges” and secured legal aid on behalf of his client.