Warm weather to continue into weekend - but breezier wet spells to come

Warm weather is set to continue over the coming days, but the remnants of Hurricane Erin are forecast to bring “unsettled weather” to Ireland, Met Éireann has said.

Thursday is expected to be mainly dry with a mix of sunny spells and a few showers, with highest temperatures between 17 and to 22 degrees.

Mist and foggy patches will develop in the west on Thursday night.

These conditions are expected to clear on Friday morning to make way for another mainly dry day with spells of sunshine. Some isolated showers are possible towards Atlantic coasts.

It will be warmest further west, with some light northwesterly breezes.

Going into the weekend, a mix of sun and scattered showers is forecast as the warm weather continues. Temperatures will reach 17 to 22 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be cloudier, with more showers and rain arriving in the southwest of the country.

Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy said Hurricane Erin was creating “some uncertainty” for conditions from next Tuesday.

The hurricane, which is expected to pound the US east coast, is forecast to track slowly eastward across the North Atlantic afterwards, causing some “wet and breezier weather” in Ireland after what is predicted to be a largely dry and settled weekend here.

“We don’t know exactly where it’s going to track,” Ms Kealy said. The storm’s force is expected to weaken as it crosses the Atlantic.

Along the eastern seaboard of the US, Hurricane Erin is expected to result in very strong winds, which will be dangerous along coasts.

Residents of The Outer Banks, a string of barrier islands off North Carolina, have been bracing for high winds, with several beaches off-limits due to life-threatening rip currents.

Ms Kealy said that by the time Erin reaches Ireland, the ex-hurricane would likely cause “more in the way of rainfall” and bring slightly windier conditions.

This will see a break in the high pressure that is expected to dominate the country over the coming days.