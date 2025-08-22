Little Caesars becomes latest Dublin restaurant to close

Little Caesars restaurant in Rathfarnham said it was 'with the heaviest of hearts' that it was closing after 35 years. Stock photograph: iStock

Regulars at Little Caesars in Rathfarnham, Dublin, have been left “devastated” by the restaurant’s decision to close its doors for good earlier this week.

The move was blamed on rising costs, which had made it “impossible to continue”.

The restaurant first opened its doors in 1992, when Ireland was basking in the glow of Italia ’90 and in thrall to all things Italian. It quickly became a hugely popular destination.

In a social media post, Little Caesars said it was “with the heaviest of hearts that we announce we have closed our doors after 35 incredible years. The rising costs have made it impossible for us to continue, but what will always remain are the memories we’ve shared within these walls.

“We’ve watched families grow through three generations here. We’ve seen first dates turn into weddings, children turn into parents and strangers turn into friends.”

Little Caesars also had a restaurant on Balfe Street in Dublin 2 but that closed down more than five years ago to make room for an office complex.

In the aftermath of the Rathfarnham closure, the owners expressed gratitude to “regulars who became family and to those who only visited once, thank you for letting us be a part of your lives”.

They added that Little Caesars “was never just a business, it was a home, built on community, laughter and love. We will carry those memories with us forever, and we hope you will too.”

Those who dined at Little Caesars were quick to share their sadness on social media platforms.

“I’m so sorry to hear this, I had my first date with my husband in [Little Caesars] and we’ve had many family meals since that date 25 years ago,” one person said.

“I am absolutely devastated to hear this,” said another. “I was only there on Monday with my husband celebrating my birthday.”

Another person said Little Caesars had been “an integral part of our family’s life. Our Christmas Eve has always been there, every birthday, christening, Communion, Confirmation. Over four generations it has been the foundation of special occasions along with our day-to-day special treat.

“My mam is 93 years old and has the lamb cutlets once a week, as she says they are the best in Ireland. To say we are devastated as a family is an understatement.”

Another regular described it as “absolutely devastating news”.

“Me and my family have been going there for well over 20 years. Such a beautiful local restaurant and [we] absolutely loved it. So many memories in there with my friends and family,” the post said.

More than 300 businesses in the food services sector closed in the first seven months of the year, according to the Restaurants Association of Ireland which has laid blame for the “severe” pressure on the sector squarely at the feet of the Government.

It published a report earlier this week based on research from former Dublin City University (DCU) economics professor Anthony Foley, which identified 546 business closures last year and 306 in the first seven months of 2025.

“We are confident we do not identify all closures,” the report noted.

It pointed to government measures such as minimum-wage increases, the move to the living wage, higher employer PRSI, pension auto-enrolment, additional bank holidays, leave regulations, sick pay regulations and water charges as aggravating factors.