Leaving Cert results 2025: Grades deflate as number of H1 grades awarded falls

Just over 65,000 students are set to receive their Leaving Cert results at 10am today and they will be the the first to see their grades inflated at a lower level after former minister for education Norma Foley last year directed a “modest, gradual reduction” in the level of post-marking adjustment.

Just over half of this year’s 65,444 students’ grades have been artificially inflated, compared with more than two-thirds last year, marking the first stage of a gradual phasing out of grade inflation introduced during the pandemic.

Grades remain far higher than in pre-pandemic years, with 11.7 per cent of higher-level grades awarded being H1s. This is down from 14.3 per cent last year but compares with between 5 and 6 per cent pre-pandemic.

Follow our live blog through the day for the latest on results, reaction and the students’ achievements.

Key reads

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 on Friday morning about a return to pre-pandemic levels of grade inflation, Minister for Education Helen McEntee stressed that every student “has seen an adjustment this year, an increase if you would, nobody has seen a decrease in their marks”.

Those receiving results today will be competing with almost 20,000 former Leaving Cert students who sat their exams in previous years. The vast majority of the 19,782 former students applying through the CAO this year completed exams since 2020 and received higher levels of grade inflation.

Asked about competition for Leaving Cert courses, Ms McEntee said there will always be that level of competition, and “in fact, the information I have from the CAO is that it’s slightly lower this year”.

“One of the reasons why it’s important to readjust and bring ourselves back to pre-pandemic levels is that you have even more students that are in a lottery. Because we’ve seen an inflation, we’ve seen more higher grades, it’s actually pushed up the points.”

The Minister added that more courses will be offered this year “where there is particular pressure” including in medicine, nursing, dentistry and pharmacy.

Monica Keogh from Glasnevin after receiving x8 H1’s in her Leaving Cert results last year

Class of 2025

The class of 2025 is the largest group to sit the Leaving Certificate exams for the first time (excluding those repeating) at 60,937. This marks an increase of 4,146 or 7.3 per cent on the 56,791 who sat the examination last year.

The effect of these additional 4,146 students on CAO entry requirements will become clear next Wednesday when the first-round third-level offers are issued.

Results day: what we know so far

Leaving Certificate results have fallen this year as grade deflation takes hold, with just over half of this year’s Leaving Cert students’ grades artificially inflated, compared with more than two-thirds last year. The drop marks the first stage of a gradual phasing out of grade inflation introduced during the pandemic.

The proportion of top grades gained are down: H1s by 2.6% compared to last year, and O1s down by 2.1%.

Marks were added to all results this year, resulting in 52.4 per cent of grades increasing, a significant drop from the 68 per cent of grades affected last year.

The adjustments were made by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) after exam papers were marked in the normal way. On average, marks were increased by 6.8 per cent, down from 7.5 per cent last year.

You can read more on this year’s results here.