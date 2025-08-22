Met Éireann forecasts above-average temperatures across Ireland in coming days

A boy enjoys the hot weather by the sea in Clontarf, Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

High pressure is set to dominate the weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures rising to above average for this time of year, Met Éireann says.

Forecaster Donal Egan said Friday would begin with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with a possibility of isolated showers.

Showers are expected to be in the west and north, with highest temperatures of about 21 degrees.

“It’s a similar story for Saturday and Sunday: mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, and again a risk of some isolated showers,” he said.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees are expected.

The forecaster’s national outlook indicates a good deal of dry and settled conditions over the coming days.

However, Friday’s brighter breaks could be limited in duration due to cloud cover. Nevertheless, it is expected to be mainly dry across the country.

Daytime temperatures are predicted to continue to be close to or slightly above normal for this time of year.

Saturday is expected to start quite cloudy, but some sunny spells will develop as the day goes on.

There will also be scattered showers that will become more isolated towards the evening.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees will be felt in mostly light, southerly or variable breezes.

Sunday is predicted to be another largely cloudy day with scattered showers that will again lessen towards the evening.

Highest temperatures are forecast to reach 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate south-easterly breezes.

Indications show a largely dry day on Monday with spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures are expected to be 19 to 23 degrees.