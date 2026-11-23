One and two-bedroom apartments are expected to dominate the redevelopment of Dublin’s O’Connell Street, with people likely to move from the city centre to start families, city regeneration chief Robert Watt has said.

O’Connell Street and the surrounding area had “lost its way” and needed a “different purpose and different mission”, Watt told an EU presidency conference on architecture held in Dublin at the weekend.

The area’s regeneration would have a strong focus on the adaptation and conversion of underutilised and vacant buildings, and the redevelopment of derelict sites for “primarily residential purposes”, he said.

“I think if you look at what’s happening in the office market, it’s probably going to be primarily residential, and maybe entertainment.”

Watt also said the State should be more “active” in controlling larger redevelopment sites. “In my view, the biggest urban failure we’ve had is that the State has not been active enough when it comes to managing land and assembling land,” he said.

“We’ve allowed the developer-led approach as opposed to State-led, and that’s a failure. There’s lots of things the State does which it has no business doing, but this is an area where it actually should do more.”

Watt, the former Department of Health secretary general, has been appointed to lead the Dublin City Development Company, tasked with regenerating O’Connell Street and the surrounding area. The company will finally be established next month, Watt told the Value for Many conference on architecture policies, which was organised by the Office of Public Works in Dublin at the weekend. It would then deliver on the priorities for the city identified by city councillors and by the Dublin City Taskforce report published two years ago.

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On the type of accommodation that would be developed, Watt said: “I think in the city centre, around O’Connell Street, it’s going to be more than likely one or two-bedroom apartments. For, probably, people who will start off living there for a period, then maybe if they have a family they will move out to a different place.”

Several architects and other delegates at the conference challenged the idea that the city centre would not be suitable for family living.

Watt said there was “a debate to be had” on the appropriate residential mix.

“This part of the city obviously has gone through difficult times and it needs to be rejuvenated and it needs to be reimagined,” Watt said. “We need to have a vibrant city where we have more people living.”

The development company would “focus a lot on the adaptation of underutilised and vacant buildings”, he said. “Unlike other cities, which seem to have a lot of people living above the shop in their centres, we, for whatever reason, have not managed to do that.”

It would also develop mixed-use master plans for larger vacant sites, such as the Carlton site above the planned O’Connell Street MetroLink station, bought earlier this year by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

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“I think it is quite astounding to think that the Carlton site has been vacant pretty much for 20-25 years. It really is something else, I think, in the middle of our city that you have such dereliction.”

Antisocial behaviour was an issue that had to be addressed to attract people back to the city, he told the conference. “It is a sad reality that a large percent of Dublin people who live in the city, work in the city, who love the city, are afraid to come and visit O’Connell Street at various times of the day. That is unacceptable and we are going to have to address that.”