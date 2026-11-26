June 16 marks Bloomsday in Dublin and fans of James Joyce turned out to host a performance of the ‘Hades’ episode of Ulysses. Video: Enda O'Dowd

“Yes, I said yes,” is what 7 per cent of Irish adults say when asked if they’ve read James Joyce’s Ulysses but more than half are lying, according to a new survey published by the Museum of Literature Ireland (Moli).

The novel is widely considered one of the finest and most important ever written but it is not without its challenges.

It is long and dense, structurally complex, full of references the modern reader might find obtuse, and often leans heavily on Latin for its punchlines.

Its ground-breaking complexity undoubtedly explains why only 3 per cent of Irish adults have read it. Its stellar reputation at home and abroad might explain why a further 4 per cent claim they have, despite never getting to the end of Leopold Bloom and Stephen Dedalus’s epic day of fun on June 16th 1904.

[ Maggie Armstrong: Reading UlyssesOpens in new window ]

What is more alarming, perhaps, is the revelation in the RED C poll that 23 per cent have not only never read the book, they’ve never even heard of it. The percentage who are unaware of its very existence rises to 36 per cent among those aged between 18 and 34.

Former senator and presidential candidate, and pre-eminent Joycean scholar David Norris laughed and expressed quiet amazement at how many Irish people said they had never heard of a book he has devoted much of his life to.

More than one third of those aged between 18 and 34 have never heard of the famous text

“I am surprised,” he told The Irish Times. “I am genuinely surprised because it is probably one of the best known books ever written.”

When asked what might be done to bring Ulysses to a wider audience, he suggested there would be little point adding it to the secondary school curriculum. “There is no point teaching it because teaching can be so dull and so frustrating,” the former teacher said.

“I think what we need to do is lure people into it with guile, tell them it was banned.”

[ Frank McNally: Ulysses updated, with apologiesOpens in new window ]

He suggested that, rather than being affronted by the number of Irish people who had never heard of his book, Joyce might have got a kick out it. “I think he’d be amused. I don’t think Joyce had an inflated opinion of himself; he was a decent ordinary person.”

The survey was conducted as Dior prepares to bring its fashion show, styled by Irish creative director Jonathan Anderson, to Trinity’s Old Library next month.

To mark the fashion house’s Dublin takeover, Anderson has reimagined the storied Dior Book Tote with an embroidered reproduction of the distinctive blue first-edition cover of Ulysses as it was published by the Paris-based bookshop Shakespeare and Co and its owner Sylvia Beach in 1922.