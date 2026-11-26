Gambling sites are only legally allowed to take bets from Irish customers if they have an Irish licence. Photograph: iStock

The gambling regulator has taken enforcement action against a high-profile betting tipster who has promoted a black-market gambling site to his followers.

High Court proceedings were lodged yesterday by the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) against Pro Sports Advice Ltd, the company run by Louth gambling tipster Rob Heneghan.

The Irish Times has previously reported on how Heneghan, who has posted videos of horse racing wagers he made with darts world champions Luke Littler and Luke Humphreys, was promoting Gambana, a gambling site that is illegally taking bets from Ireland.

Gambling sites are only legally allowed to take bets from Irish customers if they have an Irish licence. Gambana claims to be regulated from the African island of Anjouan but the Central Bank of the Comoros Island has told The Irish Times that such licences are fraudulent.

The GRAI is seeking an order to block Heneghan Pro Sports Advice from promoting illegal gambling. The case, which will be up for mention before a judge in January, is the first legal enforcement activity the GRAI has taken since it took over regulation of the gambling industry from Revenue and the Department of Justice earlier this year. Prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket previously prohibited Irish users from placing wagers after the GRAI informed them that such activity was illegal without an Irish license.

The GRAI said its role included taking measures to stop prohibited gambling activities.

“In this regard, the GRAI may apply to the High Court pursuant to section 75 of the Gambling Regulation Act 2024 for orders directing relevant persons to cease prohibited gambling activity, namely the provision or advertising of unlicensed gambling activity,” it said.

“Within this context the GRAI can confirm that it has issued proceedings in the High Court against Pro Sports Advice Limited under section 75 of the Gambling Regulation Act 2024 in relation to the advertising of unlicensed gambling activity. As the matter is before the courts, the GRAI will not be commenting further.”

Gambana has been promoted by several influencers in Ireland and Britain, with Heneghan, who claims to be the world’s most followed racing pundit, among the most prominent. He has attracted a large following with his social media videos showing him living a high-flying life on private planes, yachts and helicopters.

[ Irish tipster deletes posts promoting gambling site that claims to be regulated from African islandOpens in new window ]

Researchers and regulators warn that unregulated gambling sites offer punters no protection to cover the money deposited.

Posts from a Pro Sports Advice Telegram account with more than 60,000 followers in January and February recommended that followers use Gambana for betting on Premier League games such as Aston Villa vs Everton and West Ham vs Manchester United and linked to the Gambana site.

Heneghan also sent a message to followers encouraging them to deposit $1,000 with Gambana for “good risk management” and so they could avail of a deposit bonus. He has not answered questions to clarify if he had a commercial relationship with Gambana.

These posts were deleted in April after The Irish Times asked Heneghan if he believed promoting such a site was legal. Another post promoting Gambana was posted in a Pro Sports Advice Telegram account in May in advance of the football World Cup with followers advised that a £200 minimum deposit was required to avail of a special offer. He has since has since continued to promote it up until Wednesday night.

How Ireland’s top betting tipster promoted a black market gambling site Listen | 26:15

Five years ago, Heneghan told his Telegram followers that they should “run ... and never look back!” if a tipster ever shared a link to sign up for a bookmaker or a special offer.

The June 22nd, 2021 post said: “Just to clarify, I’m not affiliated in any way with any bookmaker or bookies, if you see another ‘tipster’ sharing a link to sign up to a bookmaker or special offer, etc RUN ... and never look back!”

Pro Sports Advice charges between €19 and €149 a month for Heneghan’s tipping services, but customers can also pay €3,999 for a “platinum lifetime” membership.

Heneghan, who has more than one million followers across TikTok and Instagram, posted videos of himself placing large cash bets at Cheltenham with darts players Luke Littler and Luke Humphries in March. Those videos have generated millions of views on social media in recent weeks.

Heneghan’s solicitor has previously issued responses to questions about his promotion of Gambana. The response stated Pro Sports Advice provided betting opinions and analysis to members that was “similar to the services provided by the Racing Post”.

“Pro Sports Advice does not operate any betting platform, does not accept bets and does not handle any client funds. Subscribers are free to use the information posted however they wish,” the solicitor said.

The 2023 accounts for Pro Sports Advice Ltd, where Heneghan has 100 per cent of the shares, show accumulated profits of €1.14 million.

Accounts for 2024 were filed but later withdrawn. The withdrawn accounts showed retained earnings had grown to €1.94 million at the end of 2024. Directors’ pay had grown from €28,472 to €443,808. Heneghan is a director of the company with Emmet Connor, with both men giving the same address in Drogheda.