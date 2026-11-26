Nigel Starmer-Smith played for Harlequins and won seven caps for England before a long career in the media. Photograph: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Former England scrumhalf and broadcaster Nigel Starmer-Smith has died at the age of 81, his family have announced.

Starmer-Smith played for Harlequins and the Barbarians, and made seven appearances for England between 1969 and 1971.

After retiring from the sport, Starmer-Smith moved into media and presented the BBC’s weekly highlights programme Rugby Special for 15 years. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

Starmer-Smith’s son Charlie posted on social media: “Dad passed away peacefully this morning after a long battle with dementia.

“He was (as they say in rugby circles) one of life’s great tourists. A rugby player, commentator, editor, writer, raconteur, charity fundraiser, volunteer, speaker, prankster, family man, life and soul of the party but, above all, the greatest father anyone could wish to have.

“He did everything for us and, despite having to bury two of his children at cruelly young ages, both he and my mum refused to let the cavernous holes that Charlotte and Julian left behind define them.

“Just as I choose not to let the cruel condition that robbed him of his ability to communicate (and ultimately of his dignity), define my memories of him.

“He was a modest man and he’d hate for people to make a fuss. He loved to laugh but not as much as he loved to see others laughing. So for those that knew him think of a happy memory and smile. For that’s how I’ll remember him.”