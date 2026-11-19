Local Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State at the Department of Justice Catherine Ardagh said she recognised the 'process has not always been straightforward and that residents have waited a long time'.

Funding of €56 million is being allocated for the regeneration of the Oliver Bond flat complex in Dublin’s southwest inner city, more than six months after the project was halted by the Department of Housing.

The money will fund the provision of 103 homes and a community centre, 14 more homes than had been planned under the previous regeneration scheme.

Last April the department halted the first phase of the regeneration of the dilapidated complex of almost 400 flats built in the 1930s and 1940s. It blamed Dublin City Council’s planned reduction in housing numbers.

In 2023 the local authority had secured approval from the department to design the first phase for the amalgamation of 74 old flats in three blocks to create 46 new homes. Last April, the department told the council it could no longer support “such a large reduction of homes during a housing crisis”.

Under the new plans, the same three blocks will be retrofitted and amalgamated to create 54 homes, an increase of eight.

The council had also planned to build a new block of 43 apartments at Bridgefoot Street, across the road from the Oliver Bond flats. Following negotiations with the department, this has been increased by six to 49 apartments.

Minister for Housing James Browne said he had visited the complex and had listened to residents. “Hearing directly from residents reinforced for me the importance of progressing regeneration while ensuring that community voices remain at the heart of the process,” he said.

A mock-up of the proposed redevelopment.

“All in all, this overall development is now delivering 14 more homes than the original Dublin City Council plan and I want to express my appreciation to the residents, the forum and Dublin City Council for their efforts in making this possible.”

Former chief justice Frank Clarke, who chairs the regeneration forum, said he welcomed the funding. “The forum would hope that the momentum achieved in recent months will be built upon – not only to progress this phase but also to deliver the full regeneration of Oliver Bond in the shortest time frame possible.”

Local Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State at the Department of Justice Catherine Ardagh said she recognised the “process has not always been straightforward and that residents have waited a long time”.

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It was, she said, “important now that we maintain the momentum, continue the work on the wider master plan and ensure that the funding approved translates into real improvements on the ground”.

The council intends lodge an application for the Bridgefoot Street block this month, with construction starting before the end of next year and due for completion by the end of 2029.

Plans for the amalgamation of the three blocks are to be lodged next February with construction expected to start in mid-2028 and be completed in the early months of 2030.

There is a total of 16 housing blocks in the Oliver Bond complex. In phase two the council proposes to demolish three of these blocks, which combined have 78 flats, and replace them with 109 new apartments. Construction is expected to start in 2031 and be completed in 2033.

This will leave 10 blocks remaining in the complex. It has yet to be determined whether all of these will undergo retrofitting and amalgamation or if some will be demolished and replaced with new apartments. This will be determined once a master plan has been completed.

Residents of the complex have for decades endured damp, mould and sewage problems, as well as frequent rat infestations, and were left devastated when the regeneration project was halted this year.

Gayle Cullen-Doyle, who chairs the residents’ group and has lived in the flats for 45 years, said it was vital momentum of regeneration was maintained.