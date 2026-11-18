Compromise plans for the regeneration of the dilapidated Oliver Bond flats complex in Dublin’s southwest inner city have been revealed by the city council, with the first planning application for new apartments to be submitted this month.

The first phase of the new scheme, developed following months of negotiation with the Department of Housing, is similar to the project withdrawn by the department this year in a row over apartment numbers.

Last April the department halted the first phase of the regeneration of the complex of almost 400 flats built in the 1930s and 1940s. It blamed Dublin City Council’s planned reduction in housing numbers.

The council had for several years planned a “deep retrofit” and amalgamation programme where existing flats, which do not meet size standards, would be combined to make a smaller number of larger homes.

In 2023 the local authority had secured approval from the department to design the first phase for the amalgamation of 74 old flats in three blocks to create 46 new homes. But in April the department told the council it could no longer support “such a large reduction of homes during a housing crisis”.

Residents of the Oliver Bond complex have endured damp, mould and sewage problems as well as rat infestations

Details of the new project show the same three blocks will be retrofitted and amalgamated instead to create 54 homes, of which 12 will be studios, with 26 one-bedroom flats, 12 two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom properties as well as a community centre.

Planning permission for this work is to be lodged next February with construction expected to start in mid-2028 and be completed in the early months of 2030.

Plans for Oliver Bond House

The first phase will also include the construction of a new block of 49 one, two and three-bed apartments on a council-owned site at Bridgefoot Street, across the road from the Oliver Bond flats. This application is to be lodged by the city council this month, with construction starting before the end of next year and due for completion by the end of 2029.

There is a total of 16 housing blocks in the Oliver Bond complex. In phase two the council proposes to demolish three of these blocks, which combined have 78 flats, and replace them with 109 new apartments. Construction is expected to start in 2031 and be completed in 2033.

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This will leave 10 blocks remaining in the complex. It has yet to be determined whether all of these will undergo retrofitting and amalgamation or if some will be demolished and replaced with new apartments.

Residents of the complex have for decades endured damp, mould and sewage problems, as well as frequent rat infestations, and were left devastated when the regeneration project was halted this year.

Gayle Cullen-Doyle, who chairs the residents’ group and has lived in the flats for 45 years, said the community had reacted “very positively” to the new plans.

“What happened earlier this year was terrible shock. We’re very happy that phase one is finally getting going. What’s important now is that work on the rest of the phases doesn’t stop, that the momentum is kept up and the remaining flats are not left sitting as they are for years and years.”

Labour councillor Darragh Moriarty said planning for the rest of the Oliver Bond complex must go ahead without delay.

“It is fantastic that we’re getting to work on phase one, with very minimal changes to what the council had originally proposed,” he said.

“But it is a pity the residents had to endure the interruption in momentum caused by central Government and the Department of Housing and that nine or 10 months were wasted.”