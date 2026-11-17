The scene outside Kent train station in Cork after a teenager was fatally stabbed on Tuesday. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager who was was stabbed at the entrance to Kent train station in Cork city on Tuesday afternoon died in hospital.

Two young males, aged 17 and 15, have been arrested in connection with the attack. They are being held at Garda stations in Mayfield and Gurranebraher in Cork city.

They are being detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for up to 24 hours.

Witnesses reported seeing two people running from the scene of the incident at about 2pm.

The name of the 19-year-old who has died is being withheld pending notification of his extended family but it is understood he was from Glanmire.

Gardai believe Tuesday’s fatal incident is linked to an assault on a teenager at the Bus Éireann bus station at Parnell Place a fortnight ago.

It is understood the teenager who died on Tuesday received at least one stab wound to the chest and was in a critical condition when he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is believed passersby raised the alarm and the emergency services tended to him at the scene.

A postmortem will be carried out on the deceased on Wednesday at CUH by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene of the attack, which happened on the southern footpath on Lower Glanmire Road near the entrance to Kent station.

Garda technical experts from the Cork city division have begun a forensic examination of the scene and gardaí have begun searching for a weapon that may have been used in the attack.

Detectives have begun canvassing the area for CCTV footage that may have captured the incident and help them identify whoever was responsible for the attack.

This investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Mayfield Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer, and a family liaison officer has been appointed.

They have appealed to any passing motorists who may have dashcam footage to contact them at Mayfield Garda station on 021 4558510.