Las Vegas has been a surprisingly wonderful place to raise a family. This desert city has been my chosen home for the past two decades and life here is remarkably normal. I’ve a lovely place to live, a flexible job, terrific friends and neighbours.

And the Strip is just a stunning backdrop while out on an evening walk, cycle or at the outdoor theatre. Though like most locals, it is not somewhere I go to unless I have visitors.

Raising my three boys here wasn’t what people at home might imagine. I walked my three boys to school every day, watched them from the soccer pitch sidelines and took part in the soothing yet repetitive minutiae of parenting.

Another wonderful, yet possibly unexpected, part of Vegas life is the great outdoors. Just a short drive away is the stunning Red Rock Canyon for hiking and cycling through the ancient sandstone landscape. Snow-capped Mount Charleston, which can be seen from the Strip, offers fantastic skiing and hiking while the Lake Mead reservoir is great for cooling off in the heat.

Moving to Las Vegas was not something I had planned. I never even anticipated leaving Ireland, yet 32 years have flown by. I still feel in between two worlds. I love “the newness” of being away but still yearn for the familiarity of home.

I left Ireland fresh out of college to explore a new culture, never expecting to be a middle-aged woman still living overseas.

After my degree in UCC, I went to Germany for “just the summer”, which turned into an amazing seven years, followed by three in Italy.

It was in Italy that I met an American fighter pilot, whom I later married.

After our year stint in South Korea, we moved to Las Vegas. Here we settled into our careers easily but wanted to start a family. In the end we began the rigorous IVF route. Twin sons! An immediate family! Relief and joy! Another baby son one year later! Intensely joyful!

[ ‘America has been great to me but I see the world through my Irish eyes’Opens in new window ]

Then came a cowardly letter that changed my life. It was left on our kitchen table: “My wings are clipped, I gotta fly.” This marked the end of my brief marriage.

I had three babies in nappies at my feet. My young family was broken. My heart was in tatters. My body was in physical agony. And my family was 8,000km away.

But in the States I regularly hear, “If you’re given lemons, make lemonade”. Or as we say at home, “Get on with it”. So that’s what I did: I will get through this and be happy again. I will stay single and enjoy being a fully present mum. I will get home to Ireland annually.

So I battled on, through some gruelling and lonely years and some tough emotional work. In some ways grief stole those baby and toddler years of mothering.

But with time, the grief dissipated and I healed. I saw the bright Vegas blue skies once again. I have loved my mothering years beyond all of my hopes; they were full and rewarding. But they passed way too quickly. My three babies are now young men.

I stuck to my vow of returning home every year. The long summers in Ireland have been my anchor, making me stronger. Leisurely days in Dunmore East have been spent overindulging in all things Irish – scones, 99s, fish and chips, Tayto and nights in the pub. We’ve loved the long dinner with Gran and watching the Nine O’Clock News by the fire (my Vegas lads insisting on it for novelty).

Seeing this bond between my family and sons grow has lifted me up, and made life more enriching.

And these visits have strengthened my ties with family and friends too. It reminds me that Ireland is where I belong. This is who I am – Irish. This is where Fiona is her most authentic Fiona. Ireland and the Irish soothe me.

I have reached a new juncture in my life. My twins have just started university in Reno, seven hours north of Las Vegas. Next year my youngest son will leave for college too. I am both proud and sad.

I am wondering is my anchor now up once again? Or can it be with three sons who are still young adults?

Either way, it is time to reflect upon the next steps for 54-year-old me.

[ The ‘Irish emigrant’ is no longer a simple concept. Meet the new diasporaOpens in new window ]

Never did I imagine I would live in Las Vegas. Never did I imagine I would raise kids by myself in the States. Never did I imagine being single in my 50s and living alone in Las Vegas.

But is moving home an option? I feel the tug between freedom and responsibility, adventure and security.

I miss Ireland and I want to be closer, especially as my mum ages. With my sons moving on, I miss it even more. How to bridge that gap will be an integral part of the next chapter in my life.

Fiona Grant is originally from Waterford city, she lives in Las Vegas and works as a mortgage adviser

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