Dublin City Council’s night-time mobile welfare service, known as the “Nee-Naw”, is set to return to the city centre for late-night help after recording 2,000 public engagements in a previous six-month period.

The Nee-Naw, which was first piloted in 2024, provides medical assistance, welfare support and practical help to people out at night, offering medical assistance, support, water bottles and flip-flops.

Weekly deployments of the service are set to begin on November 20th on Camden Street, running throughout the Christmas period until the new year.

Further deployments are being considered for other popular night-time locations, including Liffey Street and Temple Bar, as well as festivals and events across the city, the council said.

The council said the service had received “overwhelmingly positive feedback” from members of the public and recorded about 2,000 engagements over a previous six-month operational period.

Both the Nee-Naw and the HSE Safer Nightlife Programme began working together at the 3Arena late last month, with support provided to concert and event-goers inside and outside the venue.

Volunteers include nurses, pharmacists and student doctors, students and harm reduction workers from frontline services.

The volunteers help identify health emergencies, support existing medical services and provide wellbeing information.

Nee-Naw essentials ready for use. Photograph: Barry Cronin

They also provide “practical” harm reduction resources, including water, fans, lip balm and hearing protection.

Ray O’Donoghue, Dublin city night-time economy adviser, said the response to the Nee-Naw has been “fantastic”, noting it had received positive feedback from service users and local businesses.

“A vibrant night-time economy is not just about great events, music and culture. It is also about making sure people feel safe, welcome and supported.

“Through this partnership, we are bringing those ambitions together and helping to make Dublin a better city for everyone to enjoy after dark,” he said.

The Nee-Naw service is part of Dublin Nights Together, a programme that aims to bring together night-time welfare, education, safety awareness and cultural activity, the council said.

The programme will include health and drug harm-reduction education at events and festivals through the HSE Safer Night Programme, a public health and harm reduction initiative for nightlife settings.

Dublin Nights Together is supported by the HSE, the council and the Department of Culture, with Peter Burke, who has temporarily assumed the role of Minister for Culture, saying:

“By supporting practical measures that promote safety and wellbeing, we are helping to strengthen Dublin’s night-time economy and ensure that the city remains a vibrant and welcoming place after dark.”

The Dublin Nights Together programme is also set to feature partnerships with festivals, events and large gatherings.

An “educational evening” for parents and guardians, focusing on young people’s nightlife experiences, safety and wellbeing, is also planned.