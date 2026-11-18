Question

I have been getting advice about myself from AI and I am worried that I am now reliant on it. In fairness, it has been mostly positive for me, and I think I now have language to describe what has been going on for most of my life.

It is probably time to speak to a professional, but this is a scary idea and even the bot wants me to seek outside help.

I’ve always struggled with eating and cleanliness, and I may be moving into a very restrictive state in the last while. Actually, it’s probably a downward slide since Covid, when no one could oversee what was going on.

My cousin came over recently to talk about my aunt’s 90th birthday and I could see in his face the confusion and worry when I wiped the doorknob after he used it. I tried to curtail all my urges when he was in my apartment, but I know I was edgy and wary. He has since texted me about his concern, but I got AI assistance in answering his message and he seems satisfied that I am okay.

I do leave the house (I work remotely) to do shopping, but it has got harder and I mostly go out at night when there are fewer people around. I’m fairly content on my own and only get agitated when other people are around.

I like gaming and so have a network that works for me, but I could also see that my cousin was shocked at my weight loss. Maybe I should do something.

I don’t know what to do next.

Answer

It is good that you are motivated to look beyond AI for assistance. The real challenge is to put yourself in front of a professional to find out how serious a problem you have. In particular, you are describing some symptoms of OCD.

Sitting in front of a laptop, for both gaming and for AI companionship, is well within your comfort zone, and while this offers you contentment, your life is very restricted, and reliance on technology has possibly compounded your problematic habits.

Your cousin visiting has created a small crisis that has alerted you to how others see you, and you must use this as a push to visit a GP. You can probably make an appointment from your laptop. If you pay in advance, it might be just enough to get you out of your house and into a surgery waitingroom. There is no need to overthink the situation; simply say exactly what your letter has described and your GP will take it from there.

[ Carl Kinsella on living with OCD: ‘It’s like having a puppet regime installed in your head’Opens in new window ]

It is well known that eating disorders and OCD-type behaviours have increased with and since Covid, so the pathway to recovery will be well-trodden and clear. You may be referred to support services that will offer you the benefit of professional expertise and also of other sufferers’ experiences, which can open up your world and connect you to other human beings.

Of course, you might need to recuperate from exposure to others by ensuring you have time on your own. But when on your own, do not over-rely on gaming, as there is a danger it will be such a successful diversion that you never address the core issue. This is where the experience of others can help you to stay engaged and motivated to make changes; they will know what it is like to retreat into familiar routines that sabotage you.

While you are in this current position of considering what action to take, you could risk involving your cousin, who is already aware of your situation, and you know they care for you and are concerned about you. A text message telling them of your intention to go to the GP would probably ensure that you actually go, as your cousin will probably check up on you. Rather than seeing this as a hassle, see it as a beginning of a trusting relationship and one that can be reciprocal in the future – you might also be needed in their life at some stage.

You are aware of the OCD and restricted eating tendencies, and this might give you insight into your need to control – often this comes with a fear of things being out of control. Fear is a huge phenomenon in our world at present, so you can contribute to tackling this by facing your own fears and taking that first step to engagement with a professional.

[ ‘I am struggling to help my two children, who still live at home. They are both very isolated’Opens in new window ]

This will require going out in the daytime, so gradual steps are needed to achieve confidence. Go out for a short walk, extend it to getting a coffee, then to shopping in daylight. With each outing, you will increase in confidence and your world will enlarge.

The aim is to get to the GP, so make that appointment now and that will start the road to recovery.