Social Democrats TD Jen Cummins said there must be consequences for people who abuse animals. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Mistreatment of horses in parts of Dublin is a serious problem with animals being whipped and kicked and horse-drawn carriages being raced around major roads, a TD has said.

Jen Cummins of the Social Democrats also said that “somebody is going to be killed” by a carriage driven around at “dangerous speeds”.

Highlighting accounts of animal cruelty by young people in Brickfield Park, Drimnagh, she said “a horse was beaten with whips until it bled and was kicked by children”.

“Horses are being kept in what, according to Dublin City Council, is a proper stables,” she said of one particular facility where she said there had been complaints. “I have been around horses for a long time. I am not sure I agree with that.”

She said there must be consequences for people who abuse animals. Raising the issue in the Dáil, she said: “I have been contacted so often about horses.”

The council said it responds to complaints at stables with inspections and also said drivers of vehicles on public roads, including horse-drawn carriages, were required to comply with road traffic laws.

Cummins acknowledged legislation regulating horse-drawn carriages introduced last month by Sinn Féin to deal with “irresponsible” drivers.

The Dublin South-Central TD said the charity My Lovely Horse “constantly has people going out to rescue” animals.

“What can be done to prevent people and horses being killed in this city? How fast can it happen?”

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said in response that animal welfare was hugely important for him and “the urban horse is a key focus”.

[ Realities of horse cruelty: ‘You can’t undo the misery the animal has been through’Opens in new window ]

His new animal strategy launched earlier this month, Moving Animal Welfare Forward, runs until 2030 and aims to increase nationwide awareness and support for urban horse projects.

It will establish a dedicated working group to address the regulation of horse-drawn vehicles on public road and includes a review of the Control of Horses Act.

Heydon said it also includes enhanced powers for local authorities and a greater enforcement process.

Referring to horse-drawn carriages on motorways, he said cross-departmental groups led by the chair of the Oireachtas Transport Committee, Michael Murphy, were working “on sulky racing, to make sure it is banned” on Irish roads.

My Lovely Horse said the “reported cruelty in Dublin 8 is deeply distressing and demands urgent investigation. No animal should suffer abuse or neglect.”

In a statement the charity said: “We need clear responsibility, an effective out-of-hours response and enforcement, alongside practical support for responsible horse owners.

“Rescue charities cannot keep filling the gaps in public services. Protecting horses requires sustained action from the authorities, working with communities and welfare organisations.”

Dublin City Council said it had visited a particular stables three times in the last few weeks, following a complaint a horse was being abused.

“The animal welfare unit responded immediately” and all the horses in the yard that day were inspected.

“The claim was unfounded,” the council said in a statement.

“The assistant animal welfare inspector with a detective Garda ... visited the stables two weeks later.

“On that day a 24-hour notice to improve was issued as the stable was untidy. On the third visit the next day by two assistant animal welfare inspectors all the improvements had been met.”

The council said “the drivers of all vehicles used on public roads, including horse drawn carriages, are required to comply with road traffic legislation and to behave in a safe manner paying due care to other road users.”

It said enforcement was a matter for An Garda Síochána.