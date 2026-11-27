Caoimhe Moroney, who was awarded a Bronze Medal and Certificate of Bravery at the National Bravery Awards. Photograph: Tony Maxwell

It was the ultimate sacrifice. Stephen O’Callaghan (55) gave his life in an attempt to rescue a young boy, one of two boys and four women paddling on Inch beach, Whitegate, Co Cork who got swept out to sea in a sudden riptide when weather conditions deteriorated.

Stephen had rescued people previously at the beach and he and his brother Keith jumped into the water during the incident in August 2024. He reached one of the women who pleaded with him to save one of the boys who had been dragged further out. He went out further into the current while his brother and other family members managed to help the other boy alongside members of a surf school.

The young boy Stephen went to save was rescued but Stephen was missing and his body was recovered shortly afterwards.

“If Stephen was here now he’d be wondering what all the fuss was about,” says his sister Katrina, who received the posthumous gold medal and certificate of bravery for her brother at the annual National Bravery Awards in Leinster House.

Describing her brother as a very “humble kind of guy”, she said it was just “something that he would always do. There was never a hesitation there.”

The recognition of his bravery “is amazing for our family”. She said: “I miss him terribly, but am very, very proud of him.”

Family members of Stephen O'Callaghan pictured alongside Garda Thomas Duane at the National Bravery Awards. From left to right, Katrina O'Callaghan (sister), John (father) and Emmet O'Callaghan (brother). Photo: Tony Maxwell/PR

With former RTÉ presenter Joe Duffy as master of ceremonies, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, chair of the Deeds of Bravery Awards Council, presented 14 awards.

Murphy said through the recipients’ actions, “we saw bravery exemplified in stepping out of the crowd, and putting yourself into harm’s way, in risking injury or death to save someone in danger or distress”.

[ Man ‘died a hero’ while trying to help six people caught in rip current at Cork beachOpens in new window ]

That bravery included a number of rescues from water, from burning houses and a burning tent, and the rescue of a woman being attacked by dogs.

Caoimhe Moroney was just 15 when she rescued an elderly man caught in a riptide at Bishop’s Quarter Beach, Ballyvaughan in Co Clare, in July 2025.

The teenager, who had taken some water safety classes, heard the man shouting and paddled out to him on her surfboard. She got him to grab the board and then paddled them both to safety against a strong current.

Recipients also included Belgian fishermen Farid Langens and Kevin Roos who, with local electrician William Ross, rescued a woman whose car entered the water at Kennedy’s Quay in Cork, in November 2023.

Langens dived into the water and tied a rope from the car to the trawler to stop the vehicle floating downriver, assisted by Roos.

Ross said the fishermen were able to pull the car to the quay wall but could not break the window to get her out. He grabbed a hammer and jumped from the trawler on to the top of the car to break the back window, then the side to get her out. “I didn’t really think about it,” he says. “It just happened. All I remember is the cold.”

“We opened her seat belt, got her out of the car and at that moment the car just went down straight to the bottom of the river Lee,” says Roos. He too remembers the cold, as with temperatures of just 6 degrees they were in the water for almost 12 minutes.

Garda Leon Carrick and Garda Thomas Ryan were awarded for saving a distressed man who tried to set himself and the gardaí alight at Newbridge Garda station, Co Kildare in May 2021.

He sprayed fuel over himself, “all over the public office and on me at the hatch,” says Carrick. “The lighter didn’t work and my colleague Garda Tom Ryan sprayed pepper spray from the hatch” and they both went out and restrained him “from setting himself on fire”.

Garda Leon Carrick and partner Michelle Gibbons at the National Bravery Awards. Photo: Tony Maxwell/PR

Seán Reynolds, attending with his brother Brian and son Gavin, accepted a silver medal on behalf of his father, the late Det Garda Eoin Reynolds, for his rescue of an angler in August 1970 from Lough Sheelin in the midlands on a stormy night. Reynolds, who died in 2019 from cancer, was 23 at the time of the rescue.

“He heard shouting that night when a storm kicked off and he fired his service revolver outside the door of the house to let him know he was there. He went straight down and into the water, couldn’t swim and he went out and brought him back into shore.”