In Dublin, where the crisis is most acute, the total number of adults in emergency accommodation last month was 8,299, along with 4,159 children. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The number of people who are homeless has increased again, to 18,185, including 5,929 children.

The data, for October, published on Friday by the Department of Housing, represents an 8.5 per cent increase in a year, and a rise of 120 in a month.

A more detailed breakdown shows there were 12,256 adults in homelessness, while the more than 5,900 children were in 2,849 families.

These figures are individuals in local authority-funded emergency accommodation and do not include those couch-surfing, sharing overcrowded housing, in domestic violence refuges, sleeping rough, in direct provision centres with legal right to remain in Ireland but unable to access housing, or those staying in private or non-State-funded hostels.

In Dublin, where the crisis is most acute, the total number of adults in emergency accommodation last month was 8,299, along with 4,159 children.

Outside of the capital, counties Cork, Limerick, Kildare, Meath and Mayo had the highest number of adults accessing emergency accommodation.

The figures show the majority of adults in emergency accommodation are aged between 25 and 44, with 6,345 people in this age bracket.

More than two thirds were from either Ireland, the UK or the European Economic Area (50.1 per cent Irish and 18.6 per cent UK/EEA), with 31.3 per cent from outside the EEA.

Focus Ireland said there had been a “staggering” 22 per cent increase in the number of people homeless over the past two years and child homelessness had risen by 28 per cent during the same period since October 2024.

Pat Dennigan, chief executive of the organisation, said it was “heartbreaking” that a record number of nearly 6,000 children will wake up on Christmas morning in emergency accommodation.

“Some have even been born into homelessness and will spend their very first Christmas in a hotel room or family hub. For many others, it will be their second or even third Christmas without a place to call home,” he said.

The Salvation Army said the figures were a “sober reminder” that the festive season will be a hugely difficult time, especially in its family hubs.

The charity said the normal traditions of family reunions and gatherings over Christmas do not apply to emergency accommodation.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin has accused the Government of “giving up on tackling homelessness”.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said the Government had recently announced an additional €20 million in funding for homeless prevention for 2027, but it is to be split across three different departments.

“The Department of Housing is to get just €11 million of this,” he said.

“It is not a priority for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael or the Government supporting Independents. They are refusing to deliver the volume of social and affordable homes to tackle the crisis.”

The Social Democrats’ housing spokesman Rory Hearne said the Government’s “failure to protect renters from no-fault evictions” continues to be the “main driver” of homelessness.

“While the minister claims to have brought in measures to strengthen tenancy protections, he knows well that these do not apply to all existing tenants,” he said.

“As a result, there are hundreds of thousands of tenants, including families and children, who are as vulnerable to eviction now as they were before the minister brought in his new tenancy regulations. That is why we are seeing a massive rise in homelessness.

“What is particularly frustrating is that the minister has the power right now to implement an emergency ban on no-fault evictions that would at least stem the flow of homelessness. His failure to do so will further fuel this crisis.”