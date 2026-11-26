Jane Toolan is one of the parents seeking help to improve road safety for children attending Gaeilscoil Inse Chór in Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A mother who was knocked from her bike by a car and whose son was struck by another car on the journey to school will stage a two-day protest with other parents in a Dublin suburb on Thursday and Friday.

Jane Toolan (49), who has lived in Inchicore for 15 years, said parents encountered traffic issues daily, including vehicles breaking red lights, driving through pedestrian crossings and poor driver behaviour, as they accompanied their children to Gaelscoil Inse Chór.

More than 80 per cent of pupils walk, cycle or ride scooters to school, according to Toolan.

She said children and parents crossed two major junctions - where the Con Colbert Road meets the South Circular Road and where Memorial Road and the Con Colbert Road meet - to get to school.

The social worker, who has two children, said her son Cian Toolan Carroll has been in two incidents on the walk to school. In 2019, when he was four years old, he was nearly run over by a car that broke the lights at the Memorial Road junction.

In 2025, a car’s wing mirror made contact with her son when it moved through a green pedestrian light as he was crossing the road. Toolan said he complained of pain in his torso following the incident and became on “high alert” around traffic. She said he did not have any “lasting injuries, apart from the emotional scar”.

Toolan was knocked off her bike in 2019 when a car tried to change lanes around the South Circular Road and Con Colbert junction while she was on her way to work.

She had to take six weeks off work due to a pelvic injury.

Since 2019, Toolan said, she has had about 20 “very close calls with cars nearly hitting us” as well as “loads” of minor incidents.

On Thursday morning, parents held their first day of protest from 8.30am to 9am at the junctions, wearing high-visibility vests to help children cross the junctions safely. They will hold a second day of protest on Friday, November 27th.

Toolan said Dublin City Council (DCC) has tried to extend the traffic lights and changed the traffic-light sequence at one of the junctions.

The parents have called for colourful road markings, increased signage and a raised walkway for the children around the junctions. Toolan would also like red-light cameras, a traffic warden and another meeting with DCC.

In a statement, DCC said it acknowledged and understood the concerns raised by the school community, adding that the safety of schoolchildren, their families and all vulnerable road users was a priority for the council.

DCC said it has held meetings since July 2024 with school representatives, parents, elected members and other stakeholders to “examine the issues raised and identify opportunities to improve the route to school”.

It also undertook independent observations during school drop-off and collection periods and site assessments.

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The council said it has installed five flashing amber “School Ahead” signs, four Safe Routes to School Zone banners, pencil bollards and an extended footpath on the Chapelizod Bypass.

DCC said concerns regarding red-light violations have been raised with gardaí.

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Regarding calls for measures such as further signage, a raised crossing, changes to traffic movements or camera enforcement, DCC said it would “continue to assess all proposals as part of its ongoing monitoring of the area and broader transport planning processes”.