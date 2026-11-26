Two men arrested over the arson attack at the Waterford home have been released without charge. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Two men arrested in connection with the arson attack in Waterford city last month that took the lives of five members of the English family have been released without charge.

The men were arrested in Waterford on Monday morning and it is understood they were being questioned over their alleged links to the Waterford-based drugs gang gardaí believe carried out the attack.

Gardaí said both men were in their 20s.

Investigation files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, which will make any decision on charges.

Philip and Kim English, and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9), were killed when flames engulfed the family home in the Birchwood estate, just outside Waterford city, on October 13th.

A third child, Elliot English (6), died in hospital from his injuries on November 6th. The sole survivor of the attack, the couple’s 14-year-old daughter, remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

The two men released on Thursday accounted for the seventh and eighth arrests in the investigation.

Two people are facing charges, while the other four were released without charge following several days of questioning.

The arson attack on the family home occurred just after 5am on Tuesday, October 13th, and was part of a campaign of drug-related intimidation over a €20,000 drug debt incurred by a member of the family who did not reside in the Waterford home.

The Garda said the investigation was “ongoing”.