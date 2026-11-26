A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Photo Agency

A man in his 40s has died in a crash on the N4 in Co Longford early on Thursday morning.

Two cars collided on the N4 at Ballynagoshen, near Edgeworthstown. Gardaí were alerted to the crash shortly after midnight.

Emergency services pronounced the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, dead at the scene.

A postmortem is set to take place and the local coroner has been notified.

The sole occupant of the other car, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries”.

The road remained closed on Thursday morning to allow for Garda technical staff to perform an examination of the area.

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Witnesses to the incident, and anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage, have been asked to contact gardaí.

Some 166 people have died on Irish roads so far this year. Sixty-four were drivers, a further 27 were passengers and 36 were pedestrians.

The remaining 39 were motorcyclists, cyclists or e-scooter riders.