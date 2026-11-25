Three garden design and maintenance companies founded by Dermot Kerins, who personally managed and laid out Diarmuid Gavin’s gold-winning entry at the 2011 Chelsea Flower Show, have gone into examinership.

Judge James O’Donohoe heard in the Circuit Civil Court today that Outlook Gardens Limited (OGL), its linked maintenance services company and its specimen plants nursery firm are no longer able to pay their debts.

Barrister Ross Gorman, who appeared with Graham Kenny Solicitors, successfully applied for the appointment of Joe Walsh of JW Accountants as interim examiner to Outlook Gardens, Outlook Gardens Maintenance Services and The Plant Collector.

He told the judge that independent expert Cormac Mohan of AAB Group believed the three companies, centred at Stacumny, Celbridge, Co Kildare, had a reasonable prospect of survival under Walsh’s examinership.

Gorman said Outlook Gardens Holdings Limited, whose directors are Dermot Kerins and his wife Valerie Kerins, both of Kariega, Dublin Road, Celbridge, held 100 per cent of the shares in each of the three companies.

He said the companies, which together employed 62 people, were unable to pay their debts and the appointment of an examiner was desirable because all had a reasonable prospect of survival.

If an examiner could prepare a scheme of arrangement for the companies, their creditors may be able to trade profitably with all three companies into the future.

O’Donohoe heard that Kerins was managing director of the group seeking examinership and had more than 30 years’ experience in the landscaping sector, growing up in Fernhurst Nurseries in Kenmare, Co Kerry, one of the first nurseries in Ireland.

OGL designed and built gardens and landscapes for other designers and architects, private clients and developers and contractors.

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OGL had completed numerous notable projects throughout Europe including Hospital Garden Renovation in Cork; Design & Landscaping in Nice and Valbonne, France; Villa Prague with Diarmuid Gavin in Valla Prague, Czech Republic; and the French Riviera Garden in the Hills.

“For the last 10 years OGL has had at least one project worth several million euro at any time and, unfortunately, this resulted in an over-reliance on individual projects,” Gorman told the court.

He said the independent expert had reported that the companies’ strong pipeline of work, combined with their long history of completing notable projects, was positive when assessing their reasonable prospect of survival.

On the maintenance side – the group’s most reliable income – the companies had 77 contracts in force with a value of more than €1 million a year. The Plant Collector Limited alone had investment of about €2 million in its Celbridge site and a further €2 million in stock.

Independent expert Cormac Mohan stated in his report that the group and Dermot Kerins had won numerous awards.

“They include the Chelsea Flower Show 2011 when the group had been landscape contractor for Diarmuid Gavin’s Irish Sky Garden, which won a gold medal; Dublin Flower Show 2001, Gold Medal and Best in Show; Chelsea Flower Show 2012, landscape contractor for the award-winning Westland Magical Tower Garden and Gold Medal at the 2021 Royal Dublin Show,” Mohan said.

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He stated that in 2025 the companies had recorded a combined profit of €252,000 followed by a combined loss of €1.1 million in 2026.

Mohan said that in 2026 the pausing at short notice of a project for the construction of gardens and grounds of a private country estate had materially impacted income.

“Despite the loss of this flagship project, a full build crew and the management structure that served the project had remained on the payroll while replacement projects had been sought,” he said.

Three months of wet weather in the first quarter of 2026 had halted progress across the group and had resulted in a quarterly loss.

O’Donohoe appointed Walsh as interim examiner to all companies and adjourned the matter to mid-December to facilitate the gathering of further information by the examiner for the court.