Firefighters attached to the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Fire Ireland

Emergency services remain at the scene of a large industrial fire that broke out at a metal recycling plant in Limerick in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The fire was described as difficult to tackle due to restrictions at the site and a dense fog overnight.

The blaze broke out at United Metals Recycling facility, at the Eastway Business Park, Ballysimon Road, at about 12.30am.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service asked that residents in surrounding areas keep their windows, doors and air vents closed “due to smoke arising from the fire”.

Firefighters attached to the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene on Wednesday morning.

“Limerick Fire service were notified to a large industrial fire in United Metals Recycling last night at circa 12.30am. Resources from five fire stations were mobilised to tackle the blaze,” said a spokesperson for Limerick County Council.

Five water tankers, two hydraulic platforms and four fire trucks attended the scene.

“Due to restrictions on site, this was a difficult fire to tackle, with the added difficulty of the dense fog all night,” said the council spokesman.

“The main fire was brought under reasonable control at circa 4am, but the fire is still not fully extinguished,” he said.

“The fire service will be in attendance for another number hours to full extinguish the fire.”

Gardaí remained at the scene and were “controlling access to the area”.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that no injuries were reported.