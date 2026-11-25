The scene of the crash near Junction 12 on the M50. Photograph: Collins

Gardaí have arrested seven young people in relation to a serious road crash on the M50 in August.

The incident, which left nine people in hospital, took place early on Sunday morning, August 9th, on the M50 southbound at Junction 12, Firhouse, Co Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a car travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway of the motorway just after 5.30am. The vehicle was driving down the up ramp at Junction 12, when it collided head-on with a car.

Gardaí in Tallaght arrested seven people on Wednesday morning in relation to alleged offences contrary to the Road Traffic Act. All seven are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said they continue to liaise with the male driver (20s) of the second vehicle, who has been made aware of developments in their investigation.