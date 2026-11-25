Mary Ward (22) was found dead by police officers at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast, in October 2024

A man appeared in a Belfast court accused of murdering a young mother at her home in the city.

Ahmed Abdirahman was transferred across the Border after he chose to stand trial in Northern Ireland for the killing of 22-year-old Mary Ward.

Police discovered Mary Ward’s body at the house in Melrose Street on October 1st, 2024 – nearly a week after she is believed to have died.

Abdiraham (33) was subsequently arrested in Dublin and charged with her murder.

The Somali national had been due to go on trial in the Republic at the start of next year.

Earlier this week, however, he was transferred across the Border after exercising a right to face prosecution in Northern Ireland.

Abdirahman, previously of Lord Edward Street in Dublin, appeared in the dock at Belfast Magistrates’ Court under a European arrest warrant.

Defence lawyer Adrian Harvey raised no opposition to the legal process and said the accused had opted to be tried in Northern Ireland for the offence.

Harvey added that his client has been in custody since October 2024 and intended to mount an application for bail.

An investigating detective said police would “strongly resist” Abdirahman’s bid to be released.

He is accused of leaving the jurisdiction following the alleged murder, the court was told.

No further details were disclosed about the circumstances surrounding Mary Ward’s death.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Steven Keown remanded Abdirahman in custody until next month.