The Government has confirmed that a monthly payment to those who accommodate Ukrainian people will be wound down over the next year. Illustration: Paul Scott

The State has spent €4.2 billion on accommodating Ukrainians forced to flee their country due to the war with Russia, figures show.

The figures, which cover 2022-2025 and the first nine months of this year, were provided by Minister for State at the Department of Migration, Colm Brophy.

Commercial operators providing accommodation have received a cumulative €3.18 billion since 2022.

The spend also includes an outlay of €285 million on rapid build costs, including facilities management.

In a written Dáil reply to Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn, Brophy confirmed the overall spend on accommodating Ukrainians for the first nine months of this year was €380.5 million. This is almost half the spend of €728 million for the 12 months of 2025.

Payments to commercial operators fell to €229.22 million for the first nine months of this year compared with €480.36 million in 2025.

The payments to commercial operators reached a peak in 2023 when payouts totalled €1.1 billion before declining to €888 million in 2024.

The overall spend by the Department of Justice and previously the Department of Equality reached a peak of €1.44 billion in 2023 before decreasing to €1.1 billion in 2024.

The spend in 2022 totalled €503 million, and Brophy said the 2022 total did not reflect the full costs.

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He said: “A backlog of invoices arose in 2022 and early 2023 which were cleared as 2023 progressed.”

The sharp drop in the spend this year follows a series of moves by the Government to wind down temporary protections for Ukrainian people.

The Government has confirmed that a monthly payment to those who accommodate Ukrainian people will be wound down over the next year.

The “accommodation recognition payment” was previously reduced from €600 to €400 per month.

The Cabinet agreed in May that most of the 16,000 Ukrainians living in State-contracted commercial accommodation will be required to find alternative homes by March 2027.