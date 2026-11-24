Heavily-indebted Tullow Oil has refocused its business primarily on its core Jubilee and TEN oilfields off the coast of Ghana. Photograph: Getty Images

Tullow Oil shares rallied strongly in London on Tuesday as the explorer reached a deal with Ghana on how to resolve two tax disputes totalling $387 million (€353 million), plus penalties, easing the path for the company to progress refinancing plans and continue to invest in key oilfields off the country’s coast.

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ruled in September that Ghana was entitled to collect $196.5 million of tax the country argued it was owed on business interruption insurance payments Tullow received between 2016 and 2019. Ghana has also said a penalty equal to 100 per cent of the amount was also owed.

The Irish-founded company was also facing a separate tribunal hearing next year over a $190.5 million loan-interest tax dispute with Ghana. The African country has also claimed a right to a 100 per cent penalty in that case.

Tullow said on Tuesday that it has reached a payment deal with Ghana – estimated to be worth as much as $537.5 million – that would resolve both cases.

Shares in Tullow soared more than 20 per cent in London, but are still trading at less than half the level they were changing hands at before the ICC ruling in September.

“We are pleased to have come to an arrangement with the government of Ghana to resolve the outstanding liabilities related to the two tax arbitrations,” said Ian Perks, chief executive of Tullow Oil.

“This agreement, subject to approval by parliament, will enable Tullow to continue with its refinancing plans which are progressing and will support ongoing investment in the Jubilee and TEN developments which are nationally important assets.”

The heavily-indebted company has refocused its business primarily on its core Jubilee and TEN oilfields off the coast of Ghana, following the completion in 2025 of the sales of its assets in Gabon and Kenya as part of a wider programme to dispose of noncore assets and strengthen its balance sheet.

[ Tullow loss widens as refinancing and tax costs outweigh oil price spikeOpens in new window ]

The accord with the Ghanaian government includes a $112 million upfront payment and the transfer to the government of about $91 million in receivables due to the company. Further cash payments of $40 million next year and $44.5 million in 2028 can be deferred if oil prices are below $90 a barrel.

It will also grant Ghana revenues from 100 billion cubic feet of gas produced at the Jubilee field from 2029, which is reported to be worth more than $250 million.

Tullow agreed a major refinancing in April that saw $1.3 billion of bonds that was due in May replaced by bonds and loans that start to mature from 2028. The deal was accepted by 99 per cent of bondholders and Glencore, a commodities trading firm that is a lender to the company.

The company is now working on refinancing plans ahead of borrowings starting to mature in 2028.

Tullow was founded by Irishman Aidan Heavey in 1985 in Tullow, Co Carlow. It moved its domicile to the UK more than two decades ago, closed its Dublin office in 2020 and delisted from the Dublin stock market in 2022.