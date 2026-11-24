John Bourke (39) made no reply to the charge of attempted murder at Limerick District Court. Photograph: Google Street View

A man has been charged with attempting to murder a teenage boy in Limerick city.

John Bourke (39), of no fixed abode, Limerick, made no reply to the charge at Limerick District Court.

Det Garda Shane Kirwan, Roxboro Road Garda station, told the court he arrested and charged Bourke and that the accused “made no reply” to the charge.

The accused is charged with the attempted murder of a named 16-year old male, contrary to Common Law, at Parnell Street, Limerick city, on June 12th, 2026.

Bourke is also charged with possession of a knife, intending to cause injury, contrary to section 9 (5) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990, on the same date at the same location.

A background of evidence of the alleged offences has not yet been disclosed in open court.

Sgt Aisling O’Neill, Roxboro Road Garda station, told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that Bourke face a “trial on indictment”.

Bourke’s solicitor, Sarah Ryan, said the accused was not seeking bail.

Judge Patricia Harney remanded Bourke in custody to appear before Limerick District Court, for presentation of a book of evidence, on December 1st.