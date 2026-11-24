On Saturday, Anne O’Connor received a phone call which ended abruptly her eight-month stint as Health Service Executive chief executive, plunging both the health service and potentially the Government into turmoil.

At a meeting of the HSE board the previous day, O’Connor and her management team had engaged with members on planning for next year. According to highly placed sources, all seemed routine.

However, there had been an earlier meeting of the board on Thursday, at which O’Connor and HSE executives were not present. It is believed it was at this meeting the decision was taken to remove her from the post.

O’Connor had been working her way through her probationary period. However, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill revealed on Monday that some concerns had emerged, presumably among board members. The Minister first heard about this in September.

The Minister said a “process” had taken place. However, she said could not go into details.

She said the board was “the employer” and she could not divulge any reasons as to why the top health service official had been ousted.

“The HSE board are the only people that that can answer that.”

O’Connor, on Monday, described her sacking as “abrupt and precipitous” – indicating that it was unexpected.

Carroll MacNeill said she formally was told of the board decision in a letter on Saturday evening.

However, health service insiders pointed to her comments to RTÉ Radio on Monday when asked why she was not with Taoiseach Micheál Martin for a meeting at Cork University Hospital (CUH). Carroll MacNeill said it had become clear to her towards the end of last week and formally on Saturday that her priority on Monday would be to meet the new interim HSE chief Damian McCallion. Health figures argue that on this basis she must have had some inkling last week that O’Connor would not be around.

O’Connor is a popular figure among staff in the health service. She returned to the HSE last March after a number of years working for VHI, but she is considered a health service “lifer”. Several health service figures on Monday maintained there was widespread support for O’Connor and anger at the Minister and the board.

[ HSE board ends tenure of Anne O’Connor as CEO says she ‘did not resign’Opens in new window ]

Within the health service there is confusion as to what Carroll MacNeill meant about a “process”.

All HSE executives have to go through regular performance achievement meetings with their line managers. In the case of O’Connor that would be the chairman of the board, Ciarán Devane, who is a UK-based academic. It is possible that this is what the Minister was referring to. However, within the HSE such meetings are generally seen as a forum to review goals and targets. They are not seen as the precursor to disciplinary action.

On Monday, O’Connor maintained that the manner in which the board handled her situation had been “profoundly flawed, wholly unfair and [one which] falls far short of the standards of fairness, transparency and due process that should be expected of a major national public body”.

Her supporters are unaware if she was provided with a list of grievances by the board to justify its decision. The board’s statement said simply that it considered her departure was in “the best interests of the future operation of the organisation”.

In the Dáil on Tuesday, the Opposition will certainly demand clarity from the Taoiseach on why O’Connor was sacked.

[ Who is Anne O’Connor? The ousted HSE chief at the centre of a brewing rowOpens in new window ]

As of now the Government has declined to answer this question on the grounds of the independence of the HSE board.

However, there are a couple of potential reasons.

In the Dáil last Thursday Carroll MacNeill indicated she was unhappy with changes to the daily focus the health service had regarding the numbers on trolleys. She maintained this daily trolley call had proved successful in the past.

“That was changed in May and we lost operational grip through the summer as a consequence. It was reinstated in September, but there has been lost operational grip throughout 2026 in a way I am not satisfied with,” the Minister told David Cullinane of Sinn Féin.

Another significant issue is the level of overspending in the health service this year, particularly stemming from recruitment. The Minister said the HSE was permitted to take on 3,300 personnel but had actually employed about 4,000 additional staff. The overspending led to a €780 million bailout agreed by the Cabinet last week.

In September, following a reportedly fractious meeting between HSE chiefs on one side and Carroll MacNeill and Jack Chambers, the Minister for Public Expenditure, on the other, the Government stripped four regions of their authority over spending and recruitment and handed this to civil servants in the Department of Health.

And then there is the escalating controversy surrounding CUH which is linked to the recruitment controls. In August the hospital’s chief executive, Jennifer Kearney, warned of patient safety risks as a result of failure to employ sufficient staff, causing consternation in both Government and the HSE. At a heated meeting a couple of days later Andy Phillips, the regional executive officer in the south, falsely claimed the offices of the Taoiseach and the Minister had directed him to, in essence, reprimand Kearney.

The revelations by The Irish Times of this meeting dragged the Taoiseach into a controversy which is politically sensitive, as the hospital is in his constituency. That controversy has now rumbled on for a fortnight and shows no signs of stopping.

Inside the HSE, the question is being asked about the timing the sudden sacking of O’Connor – and whether it was felt this should happen before a much-heralded meeting involving the Taoiseach at the hospital on Monday.