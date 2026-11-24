Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) staff are calling on the Minister for Agriculture to sign a contract that could save their jobs and the company from going into liquidation.

The 40 staff of the private company – which issues 10,000 equine passports annually – intend on protesting outside the offices of Martin Heydon in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Tuesday in a last-ditch appeal for the contract for national breeding services that would make the company viable.

The company oversees administration duties for all equestrian events, including dressage and horse jumping.

HSI entered examination by order of the High Court on August 24th last.

HSI issues more than 10,000 equine passports each year, helps to obtain Garda vetting for young people involved in equestrian activities and assists the registration of dozens of athletes competing in equestrian events.

These services would cease if the organisation goes into liquidation, causing long delays for those involved and costing an estimated €5m to the taxpayer.

HSI is the all-island governing body for equestrian sport. It is a limited company established in 2006 by the then minister for sport John O’Donoghue. Five of the nine directors on the board are appointed by the Minister for Agriculture, in consultation with the Minister for Sport, but it is not a State-owned entity.

The organisation has two contracts with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine. One is for the operation of the national stud book and issuing of equine passports, and the other is for the delivery of the national breeding services, which comprises grants administered to sport horse breeders and producers.

HSI says it won the latest tender for the national breeding services contract and an offer was issued by the Department of Agriculture in recent weeks but adds that the formal execution of the contract has yet to be made by the department. This, it says, is vital for the organisation’s survival and future viability.

It also receives funding from Sport Ireland to support its high-performance programme from youth level to Olympics. It plays a central role in equine sport governance and the regulation of the sport horse sector, which is estimated to be worth €1 billion per annum to the economy and linked to 14,000, mainly rural-based jobs.

A letter written by staff and delivered to the Minister’s office on Monday, November 23rd, states: “We, the staff of Horse Sport Ireland, are writing to you again to express our grave concern regarding the future of the organisation and, consequently, the future of our jobs.”

Describing the timeline for action as “extremely tight”, the letter says: “The consequences for the wider equine sector, as well as for the State, would be immediate and far-reaching should Horse Sport Ireland be forced into liquidation.

“All statutory horse passporting services would cease immediately, impacting more than 10,000 passporting transactions and services annually, including the over 1,400 foal passports whose Marking Charts have not yet been returned by breeders.

“Child safeguarding systems would be severely disrupted. All Garda vetting administered through Horse Sport Ireland would cease, meaning youth equestrian activities would be suspended for months while more than 4,000 individuals currently vetted through HSI are re-registered through alternative arrangements.”

They warned in the letter that if an urgent request to meet the Minster was not adhered to on Monday, they would commence a peaceful protest outside Minister Heydon’s constituency office in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Tuesday morning.

“We believe immediate intervention is required to prevent serious and lasting damage to Ireland’s equine sector, to the many breeders, owners, producers and businesses who depend upon the services provided by Horse Sport Ireland, and to the livelihoods of the employees of HSI,” it said.