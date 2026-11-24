Cailan Harris: 'Although students hear about the dangers of relying on AI at the start of every module, it has become background noise to them'

Artificial intelligence (AI) affects two of academia’s core functions in very different ways – firstly, people’s capacity to think, argue and understand, and, secondly, how they utilise their education in both their career and in society.

Conventional ways of examining what a student has learned assumes that their submitted work is reflective of their own thinking, but this assumption is increasingly hard to sustain when the learning process can be offloaded to a machine.

And the deeper problem is what this process contains. Learning involves failure – the draft that doesn’t work or the problem you can’t yet solve – and a tool that removes that struggle doesn’t simply make cheating easier, it removes part of the education that does the work.

The tolerance for sticking with a difficult question seems to be shrinking, which is understandable when an easy way out is always available. AI can now produce competent – if often generic – work, and students can enter a very specific topic into an AI model and receive a list of relevant sources in seconds.

But while this makes the process easier for students, it reduces their confidence, as, I suspect, many begin to doubt their abilities and consult AI as a means of making sure they are not going wrong. This is really problematic since it is precisely the act of getting things wrong which makes you eventually adapt to your discipline.

Reading has changed too. When I first started university, it was normal to have 100 pages of reading assigned per week from all of the classes combined.

Nowadays, students don’t seem to enjoy reading, and there is often an expectation that it should be short, which is understandable when a 25-page text can be summarised in seconds. However, a subject such as philosophy requires deep reading – a skill that takes time to build. So, when a shortcut is available, it’s hard to resist. But while an AI summary gives you the conclusions, it doesn’t provide the thinking behind them.

In my seminars, I sometimes begin by asking students to reconstruct the argument of their weekly reading assignment in a few sentences, from memory, before we open the text. It is low-stakes, but it shows them where their understanding is thin, which a summary never would. The aim is not to catch students out, but to build a setting where the honest route is also the rewarding one.

Because, although AI has changed how we do things, students still sit exams, write essays and are assessed more or less in the same way as when I was a student. Classroom technology isn’t drastically different either, as I had a laptop in lectures. But early technology changed how learning was delivered, whereas AI changes how the work itself gets done. When I was doing my bachelor’s in 2017, the solution to a specific problem was rarely one query away, so you stayed with it, often for a long time, and that was how certain critical thinking skills were developed.

[ ‘Given AI, should students avoid studying computer science?’Opens in new window ]

When chatbots such as ChatGPT first appeared, AI-written work was often quite easy to spot, but today AI can sustain a specific argument and offer its own interpretation. The variation has also increased; two students can put the same question to the same model and receive quite different answers, so AI-assisted work no longer has the same uniformity it once did and detection software doesn’t solve this.

But this doesn’t mean that students today are worse than my generation. Many are more resourceful and digitally fluent, and have access to explanations and feedback on demand that I never had. What has changed is that the friction built into studying, such as slow searching, getting stuck and long reading, were a byproduct of the tools available at the time. We never had to teach it deliberately. Now we do.

So, rather than seeing my role as that of a detective, when I have doubts about a piece of work, I start with a conversation. I ask the student to talk me through how they developed their argument and why they chose their sources. That tells me far more than any software, and it treats the student fairly.

Although students hear about the dangers of relying on AI at the start of every module, it has become background noise to them. You can see their attention drift as soon as it is mentioned – and part of the difficulty is that the message is mixed.

For example, my students are usually from different language backgrounds, where English is not their native language, so they may use AI to check grammar or tighten their phrasing. This can lead to an over-reliance on the machine and they have to decipher between a necessary tool and something that is replacing part of the learning they are supposed to be doing themselves – and this is a new and difficult responsibility.

I also don’t think most students using AI are being deceptive. For writing, the line is clear, but for other activities, particularly reading, many students sincerely feel they are just using a tool. So rather than giving them a general warning that AI is robbing them of their education, something they have heard many times, it might be more useful to provide a specific account of what is lost in each case.

[ ‘My four children are all using AI in various ways in their studies’Opens in new window ]

Also, industry and society are adopting AI at great speeds, so, for many disciplines, teaching students to use AI critically and comprehensively is a necessary update for academia, not an optional extra. However, students can only use AI critically if they have the disciplinary knowledge to judge its output and build that knowledge as the first function. So, academia can’t simply adopt AI across the board to maximise efficacy, because its purpose is not to produce people who perform well on the day of an exam, but who carry and apply what they have learned into society.

We have to accept AI – it’s not going away and people are becoming more dependent on it. So we can’t carry on as if it is business as usual with the responsibility borne by students not to use it.

However, equally, I don’t think we should just embrace it to keep up with society – education is not only about passing on knowledge, but about preparing students to apply it once they graduate, and today that includes AI.

It is important to keep asking what we are actually doing when we teach.

If you have a real commitment to your students, by recommending what to read, talking with them about their interests, and taking an interest in where they want to go, AI does not take over the process. A large part of my role is fostering an environment in which learning can take place. When students talk together about a topic and I facilitate the discussion, they leave with new ideas and a wish to read more.

[ Students’ complicated relationship with AI: ‘Avoiding using it probably put me at a bit of a disadvantage’Opens in new window ]

AI may well be part of that finding process, but if we have sparked a real interest in the subject, students are far less inclined to go home and put everything into a model. Although doesn’t remove the temptation, as the immediacy is hard to resist, it does change what they are drawn towards.

We also need to be pragmatic and rethink how we assess.

Rather than relying only on an end-of-term assignment, I ask students to give a presentation in class in which they engage critically with the topic – what they found insightful, what they didn’t, and why. The aim is to be creative and have students facilitate part of the class themselves. This pushes them out of their comfort zone and forces them to become properly acquainted with the material, which is much harder to outsource than an essay – especially when they have to stand in front of their peers and respond.

I also supplement written assignments with an oral exam. It means more work for me and is difficult with larger groups. However, when students know their paper will be critically examined and they will have to speak about it in a way they cannot predict, they take the reading and writing far more seriously.

So if I could give advice to students who have become reliant on AI, I would say that life is full of failure and rejection, and if you always turn to AI to fix things instantly, you will be unprepared. I would also ask them why they are at university. If it’s to build a future, then that is something only they can commit to.

It is often hard to prove AI use from text alone, but universities do have ways of building a case and those methods are improving. You might get away with it a couple of times, but the risk is lopsided. Even if all your previous work is your own, and you have a long week and decide to use it “just this once”, being caught that one time can call everything before it into question.

[ AI sees Ireland’s graduates pivot: ‘Many of the jobs I would have looked to kind of died’Opens in new window ]

This matters, especially for students who want to do further degrees or go into academia, where references count. A misconduct finding can follow you in ways you cannot currently predict.

So, while AI threatens how we assess learning, it is essential to how we prepare students for the world, so the task for universities is to protect the first without neglecting the second.”