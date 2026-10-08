Man settles action over ex-Terenure College teacher John McClean abuse

John McClean (81) has previously been convicted at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court of abusing 49 boys at Terenure College. Photo: Collins Courts

A man who was abused by recidivist paedophile and ex-Terenure College teacher John McClean has settled a High Court action for an undisclosed sum.

Lawyers for Niall Walsh – who sued McClean, the school’s board and the Carmelites, the religious order that runs the school – told Judge Tony O’Connor on Thursday the case had been settled.

McClean (81) has previously been convicted at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court of abusing 49 boys at Terenure College. He is currently incarcerated, having formerly resided at Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross.

Siún Leonowicz, appearing for Walsh instructed by Coleman Legal, asked the judge to strike out the proceedings, with an order for her client’s legal costs against the school’s board and the Carmelites.

The judge made the order as sought.

The court heard earlier this week that a case taken by another of McClean’s victims, Paul Kennedy, had settled following mediation for an undisclosed amount. It is understood to be a substantial six-figure sum.

Kennedy’s case arose from historical sexual abuse “of the most significant and substantial type”, occurring over a sustained period from the 1970s to the 1980s, the court was told previously.

Other High Court actions against McClean remain live.

McClean taught at Terenure College between 1966 and 1996, becoming first-year form master in 1980. He was also a rugby coach.

During the criminal prosecutions, the Circuit Court heard that McClean perpetrated the abuse mainly in his office, a windowless physiotherapy room, or in a room under the concert hall known as the smoking room, to which only he had a key.

Victims described how McClean, nicknamed Doc, would call boys into the physio room under the pretext of treating sports injuries, before sexually assaulting them.