Profits at Regeneron’s Irish business jumped by 20 per cent last year to $4.9 billion. Photograph: AFP via Getty

Pretax profits at the main Irish arm of biotechnology giant, Regeneron increased by 20 per cent last year to $4.91 billion (€4.4 billion).

The company – which operates a large manufacturing plant in Limerick – is one of the largest contributors of corporation tax among US multinationals operating here, paying $716.6 million last year, resulting in profit after tax of $4.19 billion.

That came as revenues at the Regeneron Ireland DAC rose by 3 per cent to $12.53 billion. The Irish business accounted for over 87 per cent of Regeneron’s global revenues of $14.3 billion in 2025.

The accounts show that Pillar Two international tax reforms, led by the OECD and aimed at increasing the corporate tax take from large companies, delivered $120 million in additional corporation tax in Ireland.

The business last year paid out dividends of $5.3 billion to immediate parent, Regeneron International Holdings LLC and a note states that in March the company paid further dividends of $1.5 billion to that parent entity.

Bulk manufacturing production at the company’s facility in Limerick “was temporarily interrupted due to unanticipated facility repairs that commenced during the first quarter of 2026”, the recently-filed accounts state. As of June 2026, manufacturing production had recommenced.

Regeneron’s Irish workforce is split between Dublin and Limerick, with the Limerick operation on the former Dell site employing the majority of its 2,163 employees last year.

With staff costs of $349.55 million (€315 million) last year, Regeneron staff were paid an average of just under €149,500 (€135,200) per worker. That includes an average salary of €97,700 and share-based payments of $64.4 million, which averages just shy of €27,000 each. The rest comprises pension costs and other benefits.

Pay to the company’s five listed directors increased from $1.66 million to $1.88 million.

Regeneron’s Irish business DAC develops, manufactures and commercialises drugs for the treatment of serious medical conditions. It also acts as an intermediary treasury centre for certain subsidiaries of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The biotech’s biggest sellers Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo all saw strong growth in sales last year and that has continued into 2026 with all three recording increases of more than 50 per cent in sales over last year, according to recent third quarter figures.

Dupixent is used to treat a range of inflammatory conditions, Eylea HD is a macular degeneration therapy and Libtayo is used to treat cancers.

The Irish business invested $1.09 billion last year in research and development.

The profit takes account of $676.2 million in non-cash amortisation costs and non-cash depreciation costs of $92.4 million. Shareholder funds totalled $6.19 billion that included accumulated profits of $1.9 billion.