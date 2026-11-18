A youth has pleaded guilty to seriously injuring a nine-year-old boy after his high-powered e-scooter collided with the child in Co Kildare last year.

The younger boy was heading home from a friend’s house on his bike, using a cycle path, when the teenager, travelling in the opposite direction, struck him. The impact resulted in a chronic leg injury.

The youth (17) appeared before Judge Paul Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday. Neither boy can be identified because they are juveniles and have the right to anonymity under the Children Act.

Adjourning sentencing, the judge remarked that there had been significant discussion in recent months about the dangers of e-scooters, and said this case illustrated how important it is to regulate their use.

The accused, then aged 15, admitted the charge of driving a KuKirin G4 e-scooter in a dangerous manner, including at speed, that caused serious bodily harm to the boy in Leixlip in July 2025.

Garda Christopher Fallon told the court that he was on patrol on the evening in questionwhen he came across the victim lying on the ground. Emergency services had already been alerted, and an ambulance was en route. The young boy was seriously injured, “with a large gash on his leg”.

Witnesses told the garda the boy had been struck by an e-scooter while cycling home in a cycle lane.

Further inquiries established that the teenage defendant had called 999 to alert emergency services before panicking and fleeing. The teenager was later identified as the owner of the e-scooter.

The young victim received medical treatment, which is ongoing. While he is expected to make a full recovery, the court heard his leg was in a cage and he was out of school for a prolonged period.

During the hearing, the teenager spoke up to say that he made sure the child was all right before leaving. He told the court he heard the child calling for his mother and asked another person at the scene to ring her.

He also instructed his counsel, Orla Doolin, to tell the court that the younger boy had swivelled on his bicycle and lost balance, resulting in the collision.

Garda Fallon agreed that the collision was an accident, but stressed that the younger boy would only have been travelling at a reasonable speed and had suffered significant injuries.

The court heard that the defendant had nine prior convictions for drug offences, including supply, which predated the incident and for which convictions and probation bonds were later imposed.

The defendant read a letter of apology in court, acknowledging the pain and suffering he had caused. He said he called emergency services and waited until an “angry mob” told him to leave. He stated that he had “done a lot of work on myself” since the incident, including completing an e-scooter safety course.

“The situation affected me too and opened my eyes about how suddenly life can change in an instant,” he said, describing the crash as a genuine accident and adding that he was trying to be a better person.

The judge noted the defendant’s age at the time of the incident and also that the e-scooter was non-compliant and “quite dangerous”. The case resumes in December for a pre-sentence probation report to assess his suitability for community service and a possible road safety restorative justice approach.