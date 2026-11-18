Shane Walsh could miss the early stages of next year’s National Football League as the Galway forward continues his recovery from a knee operation.

Walsh underwent surgery in August to deal with a persistent tendinopathy issue and while the 33-year-old says he probably has another “eight weeks” of rehab ahead, he is not targeting any specific return to play date.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I could play the start of the league,” says the 2022 All Star.

“I’m not going to rush this because I’ve kind of suffered with it for long enough and I don’t really want it to come back too soon.

“I’m not 20 years of age trying to prove myself really in a way. I’m 33 years of age trying to just get myself back to a place where I can perform.”

Walsh says constantly picking up niggles over the last few seasons has been frustrating.

“The last two or three years in particular have been challenging,” he admits.

“So, I just need to get myself back in the right space physically and mentally because it’s probably taken more of a toll than I’d even imagined.

“This is probably the longest period I’ve missed [playing] football. There were times in the last two or three years where I probably should have missed more, but you’re always probably rushing back for something.

“So, if I’m showing any bit of getting older, getting wiser, I need to just make sure if I want to perform for Galway and perform for my team-mates I need to be in the best health I can be.”

Shane Walsh of Galway and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin in action in the All-Ireland last year. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

He did not line out for Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin championship this year but Walsh is looking forward to lacing up his boots again in 2027.

“I’m 14 weeks post-op now and kind of meeting all the milestones I need to hit. I still have another probably eight weeks to go, so it’s just biding my time now and trying to get that right.

“It’s one of those where with acute tendinopathy, and I had a small tear as well, that you’re kind of [guided] by the symptoms really.

“If you were asking me four or five weeks ago where I was at, I’d have probably said, ‘Ooh, it’s going to be a while’ because it was very sore. I was kind of going through a difficult period with it, but now in the last two or three weeks I’ve kind of turned the corner and it’s coming along nicely.

“So, I’m hoping to get maybe running even before the eight weeks are out, but again it’s one of these you have to play it by ear.”

Walsh admits that when the injury started to cause him problems at first there were periods when he might have considered his future in the intercounty game.

“I would have probably said that maybe over 12 months ago it probably was a different headspace [I was in].

“But then you don’t want to leave on those terms either, of being forced to kind of go, or just being frustrated with yourself, not getting to the level of it – because that’s the thing, when you know you’ve probably got to a level, it’s hard to deal with injuries and not being able to get there.

“Immediately after you lose or after you get knocked out and the body is at you, it’s very easy to throw in the towel then, whereas when you give yourself a couple of weeks, then you kind of start to feel the motivation in yourself to say, ‘No, there’s more in me yet.’

“And that’s probably where I’m at with it now. This year was very demoralising, I probably put a lot of work into preseason to come back in the best of shape I could, but the knee just was not letting me get to [the level], not to train, not to perform, I felt very restricted last year, particularly kicking.

“So, I had to make the selfish decision to step away from the club scene because if I kept playing the way this year went, I wouldn’t be playing football tomorrow, never mind next year, so I just I made that decision for myself and I’m hoping I can back it up now and get back right.”

Shane Walsh of Galway on his way to scoring a goal against Down in the All-Ireland series. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

And when he does return to the maroon and white, it will be under the leadership of new manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice.

“He comes with a bundle of knowledge really. And for me, that’s probably the most important thing, you’re always meant to learn,” says Walsh.

“Pádraic [Joyce] has done exceptional work, in the seven years that we had Pádraic he was never found wanting to try and get the best for us and trying to get the most out of us.

“I always say with these things, we probably were void of a bit of luck under Pádraic that we didn’t get over the line and where maybe Éamonn might bring just even that element of luck that we need, as well as his thinking. But yeah, he has the pedigree, it’s just a matter of us then trying to deliver for him.”

Shane Walsh was speaking at the launch of this year’s GOAL Mile. Participants who register for the GOAL Mile, sponsored by AIB, will have the chance to win €7000 for their Gaelic Games club. www.goalmile.org.

Shane Walsh on ...

Paul Conroy retiring

I’m not happy with him. He was the oldest lad in the squad and now I’m the oldest lad left in the squad! He was just a phenomenal person in the dressingroom. The one thing I suppose that Paul probably has that maybe a lot of players don’t have is, obviously everyone has a bit of resilience in them but he combined the grit with the style – I think that was probably the biggest thing. Paul would be in the rough and tumble of things but also had the style to be kicking these boomers or putting these delicate passes in. He was very accomplished in the game.

Mayo winning the All-Ireland

Fortunately or unfortunately, I have a Mayo woman in my life (Rachel Molloy). We’re due to be getting married next September so if I was to look scornfully on Mayo, I’d say I wouldn’t be getting married at all! I was actually in Croke Park for both the semi-final and final. When the full-time whistle went, you stood and you looked around, just to see older people crying, how much it meant to them, the raw emotion pouring out of people was quite a powerful thing.

It was a weird feeling. I was happy obviously for Rachel and the people around me, I suppose. I’d say after maybe an hour, that effect wore off. No matter who was in the All-Ireland or who was All-Ireland champions, I was always going to envy that team, be it Mayo, Kerry, Donegal, whoever it was going to be. When it’s not you, you want it to be you.

Four-point goal

I think the four-point goal would probably make a change to the one-pointers. Like, why would you shoot for one point if there’s a four or two on offer? If you get in, you’re going for four. If you don’t get in or you don’t feel you can get the four, you’re going back out and kicking for two.

Fisted points

I’d have no interest in hand-passing the ball over the bar. I’ve never done it in my life. It’s always been one I’ve been very strong on. I just think it’s a low-level skill and I’d love to just see shots being kicked at goal or kicked over the bar at an angle, because that’s a skill and a high-level skill at that.