The latest instalment of Grand Theft Auto is due to become playable on November 19th. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Companies around the world may notice a surprising surge in grave illness among their younger workers coinciding with the much-anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI on Thursday morning.

The long wait since the fifth instalment in the series was released in 2013 could not come at a better time for a games development industry that has seen constrained budgets and lay-offs due to the impact of artificial intelligence.

The launch, however, could provide another unexpected boost as it becomes available to players as the clock strikes midnight in their region.

It leaves New Zealand bracing for a likely population explosion on Thursday morning as the staggered release times will mean the game is available there some 13 hours before the Irish launch, and 18 hours before New York. The staggered release times are to prevent the internet from breaking under the strain of gamers downloading GTA VI.

Online, console gamers in the northern hemisphere are busy strategising on how they can become Kiwis for the day.

Xbox users are changing their console’s region and using software – virtual private networks (VPNs) – to mask the country their internet connection is coming from.

Those on PlayStation are using VPNs to buy the New Zealand or Australia editions for the privilege of getting access half a day earlier.

The last game in the series sold nearly 235 million copies. Tens of millions, maybe hundreds of millions, of copies will be pre-sold (but not available to play) by the November 19th launch, meaning the 5.4 million-person island nation is set for a virtual population surge.

In Ireland, Inex, an internet exchange that accounts for two-thirds of Irish internet providers, saw record web traffic the day the game was made available to download (it won’t be available to play until the launch date in your region), with the average traffic on Tuesday 10th being more than 30 per cent higher than the previous record.

There was a time when budget day was the big digital traffic spinner – the craze around Fortnite changed that, Inex’s chief technology officer Nick Hilliard told Cantillon. Now it’s video games.

On Thursday morning, productivity may be down as generations of gamers will be staring out the window thinking of robbing banks, stealing cars and assaulting innocent pedestrians under the virtual Miami sun of GTA VI.