Willow’s parents, Sarah and Richard Trimble, from Kinnegad in Co Westmeath, give a statement outside Dublin's Four Courts on Wednesday. Photograph: Collins Courts

A hospital has apologised in the High Court for failures in care to a two-year-old girl who died 18 hours after she was brought to its emergency department.

Regional Hospital Mullingar said it deeply regrets that the standard of care Willow Trimble and her family were entitled to expect was not delivered. The girl died at the hospital on December 16th, 2023.

A letter of apology was read to the court on Wednesday as Willow’s parents, Sarah and Richard, from Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, settled an action against the Health Service Executive (HSE) over her death.

Sara Antoniotti, barrister for the Trimbles, instructed by Rachael Liston solicitor, said Willow had a runny nose and cough for a number of days and was put on antibiotics by her doctor. She was referred to hospital on December 15th, 2023.

Counsel said it was their case that there were “missed opportunities”, a failure to observe and monitor the toddler’s vital signs, and “an inexplicable delay” in performing an ECG, which monitors the heart.

Antoniotti said with appropriate care, Willow would have been transferred to a Dublin hospital and would have survived. An autopsy showed that Willow died of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart and a very high heart rate, caused by the common viral illness RSV.

Counsel said that while Willow was in the emergency department, her heart rate was abnormally and dangerously high.

Willow Trimble. Photograph: Family handout

In the letter of apology, the hospital’s manager Margaret Kelleher said she wanted to express her deepest condolence on the loss of Willow.

“There are no words that can truly reflect the enormity of your loss or the pain that you have endured since Willow’s passing. As a much loved member of your family her death has left a void that can never be filled. And I want to acknowledge the profound impact this has had on all who knew and loved her,” she said.

The letter continued: “On behalf of Regional Hospital Mullingar I offer my sincere and unreserved apology for the failures in the care provided to Willow during her time in our hospital.

“We deeply regret that the standards of care she and your family were entitled to expect was not delivered.”

Kelleher said she recognised that “no apology can undo what has happened or lessen your grief”, but she hoped the family would accept it as “a genuine expression of our sorrow for the part we played in a tragedy” that caused such devastating loss.

“Please be assured that the lessons arising from Willow’s care have been carefully considered and continue to inform improvements in the services we provide with the aim of preventing a similar tragedy from occurring in the future.”

Speaking outside the court, Sarah Trimble said their lives were shattered into a million pieces on the day Willow died.

“We walked into Mullingar hospital with our beautiful baby girl Willow and less than 24 hours later we left without her. The trauma we experienced that night and the grief and pain we will continue to experience the rest of our lives is incomprehensible,” Sarah Trimble said.

Willow’s parents, Sarah and Richard Trimble, outside the Four Courts in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Collins Courts

She added: “Willow was a beautiful, happy, funny and cheeky two-year-old who should have had her whole life in advance of her. I will never get to bring her shopping for her communion dress. Richie will never get to walk her down the aisle. All those first moments have been taken away from us and now with immense difficulty we have to navigate a life without Willow.”

Sarah Trimble said the hospital let them down in every possible way.

“While we welcome the admission of liability and apology nothing can bring Willow back to us so we can only hope that lessons have been learned and changes have been made so that no other family has to experience what we have.”

She said their last words would be for Willow.

“Willow, we love you, we miss you and we think about you every day you will forever be part of our family and your memory will live on through us,” she said.

The couple had sued the HSE, claiming there was a failure to take appropriate steps to investigate Willow’s symptoms and condition which would have resulted in an earlier diagnosis and treatment and which would have avoided her death.

Judge Paul Coffey was told that liability was admitted before mediation took place.

Noting the settlement and approving the division of the €35,000 statutory mental distress solatium payment, the judge extended his deepest sympathy to the Trimbles and the extended family on their tragic loss.