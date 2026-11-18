Maura Higgins has secured a place in the US Dancing with the Stars final. Photograph: Ser Baffo/Disney via Getty Images

Irish reality TV star Maura Higgins has qualified for the final of the US Dancing with the Stars, broadcasting next Tuesday, November 24th.

The judging panel awarded Higgins a perfect 30 points for her samba dance and 29 out of 30 for her Viennese waltz. These scores, combined with a popular vote, earned her a spot in the final.

The Viennesse waltz, performed with her professional dance partner Mark Ballas, was set to Hozier’s song Shrike.

The two acclaimed routines on Tuesday evening came after Higgins powered through her Argentinian tango dance the week before, which she performed while dealing with a rib injury.

This week’s dances each garnered a standing ovation, and after receiving her 30 out of 30 score for the samba, Higgins collapsed to the floor.

“I need to stress how beautifully satisfying an exhibition of a samba that was. That was beautiful,” judge Derek Hough said of Higgins’s dance routine.

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli was also impressed: “This was a slow samba, syncopated to a level even a professional would find hard. And you hit every sync through your body... I can’t believe it.”

Speaking to E News after securing a spot in the final, Higgins said: “I really don’t think it’s sunk in that I’m going to the finale.

[ Maura Higgins from Longford to the US: ‘She’s on billboards up and down Sunset Boulevard. She’s everywhere’Opens in new window ]

“I never came into this competition thinking that that was going to happen. But those two dances ... like, at the beginning of the week, me and the samba had a few arguments, but weirdly it ended up being my favourite Latin dance.”

Higgins will compete in next Tuesday’s final against US Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn, comedian and podcaster Connor Wood who is also known online as Fibula, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Tatyana Ali and track and field Paralympian Ezra Frech.

Last year’s Dancing with the Stars US final was watched by more than nine million viewers according The Hollywood Reporter.

The Longford woman is set for a busy 2027, as she is currently booked to host I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! for Peacock in the US next year.

She will also host a revamped Blind Date show for Disney+ where Higgins will help contestants choose between suitors hidden from each other behind a sliding wall.

Bookmakers are now also offering odds on Higgins becoming the new host of the reality TV show she first came to prominence in as a contestant, Love Island UK. Last weekend English broadcaster Maya Jama announced on Instagram that she was stepping down after three years hosting the show, which is set to screen in January.