Warning over medical supplies, FDA approval and hot desk hell

Ireland’s biopharma industry has warned against protectionism and “self-sufficiency” when it comes to the production and distribution of medicines, and ingredients for medicines. Dominic Coyle reports.

In an opinion piece this morning David Hall of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation argues that prevention is better that the cure when it comes to the impending wave of mortgage arrears due to the Covid-19 crisis.

A start-up co-founded and led by Limerick-born entrepreneur Fares Siddiqui has received fast-track approval in the United States for a remote monitoring system that can help detect Covid-19 symptoms, such as loss of breath. Charlie Taylor has the details.

Pilita Clark in her weekly column says that stripping people of an allotted desk and forcing them to hunt for a new place to perch each day is a grim practice and hot desking should be ended.

Irish fintech firm onlineapplication.ie has teamed up with open-banking specialist Salt Edge in a bid to streamline the traditionally cumbersome mortgage application process. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Communications provider Welltel has confirmed the acquisition of Kildare-based IT service provider Novi in a €3 million deal that will see the Dublin company grow to 115 employees, writes Ciara O’Brien.

In our Inside Business podcast John McCartney, director of research at Savills, and Irish Times reporter Jack Horgan-Jones talk to Ciaran Hancock about the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on property.

