Business

Salesforce to buy Irish-founded tech firm Fin for $3.6bn

Deal for software company formerly known as Intercom set to be one of the biggest sales of an Irish-founded tech firm

Intercom - now rebranded as Fin - cofounder and chief executive Eoghan McCabe said that Salesforce's acquisition of his company will allow it to deploy its technology 'far and wide'.
Intercom - now rebranded as Fin - cofounder and chief executive Eoghan McCabe said that Salesforce's acquisition of his company will allow it to deploy its technology 'far and wide'.
Ian Curran
Mon Jun 15 2026 - 13:281 MIN READ

Software giant Salesforce said it has agreed to buy the software company formerly known as Intercom for about $3.6 billion (€3.1 billion), making it one of the biggest ever deals for an Irish-founded tech firm.

The company, which last month rebranded as Fin, has developed an artificial intelligence-driven customer agent that can answer questions and deal with increasingly complex queries.

Salesforce, which is listed on Wall Street’s S&P 500 index, said Fin is an “industry-leading customer agent company” that will complement the group’s existing AI agent offering.

The deal is subject to certain price adjustment conditions, the US group said in a statement.

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“This is a major win for consumers of the world,” said Eoghan McCabe, chief executive and co-founder of Fin.

“Our technology has defined this category and set the new standards for what great customer service looks like today. By joining forces with Salesforce, we can deploy it far and wide at a rate far faster than we could have ever achieved on our own.”

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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