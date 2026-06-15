Oil prices retreat as the US and Iran reach peace agreement

Investors embraced risk assets on Monday, betting that a reopening of the waterway – a vital conduit for global oil and gas – will likely help ease inflation pressures and reinforce bets for lower interest rates. Photograph: EPA

Crude oil prices dropped to a three-month low after the US and Iran reached a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns over energy-supply disruptions that have roiled global markets and lifting Asian stocks overnight.

A gauge of Asian shares jumped more than 3 per cent amid broad gains across the region, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 headed for a record close. S&P 500 futures were up 1.2 per cent.

The dollar declined against major peers while bitcoin climbed to its highest level in nearly two weeks. Brent crude slumped more than 4 per cent to head toward $83 (€71.49) a barrel.

The peace agreement paves the way to end a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives, disrupted the global economy and driven volatility across financial markets since the end of February. A resumption in Middle Eastern oil flows may help unwind the geopolitical premium embedded in crude prices, offering relief to policymakers battling inflation.

“Markets have been waiting for this news for months, and the relief is already showing,” said Josh Gilbert, lead analyst for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at eToro, a multi-asset investment platform operator.

“However, this is still a move of optimism, not certainty. The nerves won’t fully settle until the deal is signed, meaning investors should still err on the side of caution.”

The Strait of Hormuz will be “opening” on Friday upon the signing of the deal with Iran, US president Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement came first from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, followed by Trump and Iranian state media. Neither side released the text of the deal, but the broad contours had circulated for days.

Even as he celebrated the deal, Trump told the New York Times in an interview Sunday that if an agreement isn’t reached with Iran on a nuclear deal, he could restart military attacks on Tehran.

Still, investors embraced risk assets on Monday, betting that a reopening of the waterway – a vital conduit for global oil and gas – will likely help ease inflation pressures and reinforce bets for lower interest rates.

‌European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde told France Culture radio this morning that the ceasefire agreement reached with Iran was “good ‌news”.

Markets in emerging Asia, among the hardest hit by the conflict due to their heavy dependence on oil imports, led gains. In the Philippines, the stock benchmark surged 6 per cent, the most in six years, while Indonesia’s key index was up about 4 per cent. Their currencies were the region’s top performers against the dollar.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year Treasuries slid six basis points to 4.42 per cent. They may decline toward the 4.20 per cent level as inflation concerns ease after the interim deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to broker ACCM. – Bloomberg, Reuters