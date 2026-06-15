Gardaí investigating murders of Jo Jo Dullard, Deirdre Jacob to begin new Wicklow search

An area in Co Wicklow, near the border with Co Kildare, where a search took place in February. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí investigating the murders of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob are to carry out a new search on open ground in Co Wicklow.

An area of land near the Kildare border will be searched and subject to excavation and forensic examinations over the coming days.

In a statement on Monday morning, Garda Headquarters said a technical ground survey of the area was carried out last week with assistance from the Defence Forces.

The search operation, which is being led by the Serious Crime Review Team, is due to begin on Monday.

“An Garda Síochána has been and continues to keep the families of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob updated in relation to these investigations,” Garda Headquarters said.

Josephine Jo Jo Dullard went missing on November 9th, 1995, while on her way home to Callan, Co Kilkenny, after socialising in Bruxelles bar on Dublin’s Harry Street.

The 21-year-old missed her last bus to Kilkenny and instead boarded a 10pm bus to Naas, Co Kildare, intending to hitchhike the rest of the way home.

Deirdre Jacob was last seen near her home at Roseberry, Newbridge, Co Kildare, at about 3pm on July 28th, 1998.

She was 18 years old at the time of her disappearance and had just completed one year at St Mary’s University in London.

Josephine Jo Jo Dollard and Deirdre Jacob were last seen in the 1990s

This week’s Garda operation follows a major excavation at a disused quarry in Co Wicklow in February.

Gardaí were acting on information, which they deemed credible, of a suspicious burial at the site, perhaps of human remains in a vehicle, back in the late 1990s.

On Monday, Garda Headquarters renewed its appeal to “anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be”, to contact Kildare Garda station.