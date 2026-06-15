Dublin 6 residents liken proposed tennis dome at exclusive club to ‘colossal glowing orb’

An image of what the proposed tennis court dome in Ranelagh will look like. Picture: Dublin City Council

Residents of a south Dublin suburb have decried plans by an exclusive tennis club to build a “colossal glowing orb” they say will lower the value of their homes.

The proposed air dome at the exclusive and long-standing Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club in Ranelagh, south Dublin has drawn strong criticism from nearby residents.

Locals pleaded with planning officials to “put yourselves in the shoes of the people who live on Appian Way and Winton Road” after the club sought planning permission for a 10-metre-high white inflated “airtent”.

The proposed dome would cover one of the club’s courts from September to April every year, allowing members to play indoors during bad weather.

In its application, the club said the predominantly white structure, which would have club branding in a “subtle gold shade”, would have minimal visual impact, “particularly from the nearby residential dwellings”.

Several residents have asked Dublin City Council to refuse the application.

Among those to lodge an objection were Adrian and Meredith Morris, who asked planning officials to put themselves “in the shoes” of local residents.

The pair argued the structure would “dwarf” surrounding properties, while the adjacent homes would be “bombarded with light and noise pollution around the clock”.

“Not only would this make the quality of life in the neighbourhood intolerable, but the property values of the adjacent homes will be reduced,” they wrote.

They claimed neighbours already tolerate noise and traffic from the “private and exclusive club”.

Those hoping to join the Fitzwilliam on Winton Road must be proposed and seconded by two members.

Attorney General Rossa Fanning, billionaire businessman Denis O’Brien and Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe are among those who have held membership.

Noting that the dome will sit directly adjacent to their three-level home, the Morrises said: “No amount of light or noise filtering curtains will protect us from the effects of this structure should it go forward.”

In its application, the club said “silencers” would be fitted to the inflation unit to “mitigate against any risk of noise impact” while mature trees will provide screening.

Ken Cahill, who wrote on behalf of several residents living on Appian Way, said as “avid tennis fans” they were not opposed to the club upgrading its amenities.

“However, erecting a 10-metre-high, synthetic PVC monolith that will act as a colossal glowing orb throughout the dark winter months is contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” he wrote.

He argued the structure would be “profoundly jarring” for residents and passersby.

Cahill also claimed the acoustic report did not factor in human vocals, noting that tennis “inherently involves shouting, loud grunting and occasional passionate or colourful language”.