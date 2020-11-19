Irish start-up to begin e-scooter trials in two British towns

Irish start-up Zipp Mobility has begun operating e-scooter trials in two British towns.

The company will be operating the trials, which have been approved by the UK Department for Transport, over the next 12-months in Aylesbury and High Wycombe in co-operation with Buckinghamshire Council.

Zipp Mobility will be operating an initial fleet of 25 e-scooters in both Aylesbury and High Wycombe, with plans to increase the fleet size to 300 scooters over the next two months.

The company has also established its operations in High Wycombe to cover both trials and is creating seven new local jobs.

Zipp Mobility is now operating e-scooter trials in three locations across the UK, including in Taunton, Somerset, in addition to the two Buckinghamshire towns.

Zipp Mobility, founded by Charlie Gleeson in 2019, is headquartered at NovaUCD in University College Dublin.

Commenting on the Irish Government’s plans to legislate for e-Scooters in 2021, Mr Gleeson said: “We are very pleased with the Minister’s commitment to legislate for e-scooters next year.

“We plan to share our learnings from the UK to help shape this new piece of legislation. As an Irish company, we are really excited to bring our service home.”