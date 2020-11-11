Covid leaves Knock Airport with €4m loss

Covid-19 has left Knock Airport nursing almost €4 million in losses, according to its managing director, Joe Gilmore.

He told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks on Wednesday that the Co Mayo airport had lost close to €4 million this year while it had “a reduction in turnover of €11 million”.

Mr Gilmore called on the Government to open an air corridor with UK regions with low levels of Covid-19 infection to aid Knock and the other regional airports, which depend heavily on traffic with Britain.

“This would be critical in supporting thousands of jobs in the SME sector and the tourism and hospitality sectors,” he said.

Mr Gilmore added that such a move would be crucial in facing the fallout from the pandemic and the challenges that would follow Brexit.

The UK is due to leave the EU on December 31st when an agreed transition phase ends.

The airport manager pointed out that three quarters of Knock’s business is with Britain.

“If that market could be opened up and expedited, that would be of great benefit,” he said.

He told the committee that Knock had a marketing plan “ready to go” once travel opened up.

Covid testing

Knock Airport is also considering setting up a pre-departure Covid-19 testing centre.

Mr Gilmore said that a private company would operate this, while passengers would pay at least €150 for the service.

The airport had 800,000 passengers in 2019 and had hoped to lure more than 1 million this year before the pandemic struck.

Knock, Kerry and Donegal airports will benefit from an extra €6 million in State aid next year, following an announcement this week.

The Government had already earmarked €21.3 million for the three regional airports in Budget 2021.